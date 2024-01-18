Polish parliament approves Prime Minister Donald Tusk's budget

Polish Prime Minster Donald Tusk speaks to the media ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels. Poland's parliament approved the budget for the current year at the first reading on 18 January. The centre-left government led by Tusk is assuming state revenues of the equivalent of €155 billion, with expenditure amounting to around €197 billion. Gaetan Claessens/European Council/dpa

Poland's parliament approved the budget for the current year at the first reading on Thursday.

The centre-left government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk is assuming state revenues of the equivalent of €155 billion ($168 billion), with expenditure amounting to around €197 billion.

The current deficit is expected to reach almost €42 billion.

Poland, a member of the EU and NATO, has earmarked 118 billion zlotys (nearly $29 billion) for defence, some 3.1% of its economic output. Last year, the figure was 97 billion zlotys ($21 billion at the exchange rate at the time), or some 3% of gross domestic product.

Now that the Sejm, or first chamber of parliament, has approved the budget, it is being passed to the second chamber, the Senate. If the Senate adds any amendments, the Sejm must vote a second time.

The budget law must be submitted to President Andrzej Duda for signature by January 29. If the president does not receive it in time, he can dissolve parliament.