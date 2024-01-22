Polish PM explains who deserves "darkest place in hell" for their attitude towards Ukraine

Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

During his visit to Kyiv on Monday (22 January), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned those trying to remain neutral in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Tusk during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Nowadays, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral or shows an equal distance to Ukraine and to Russia deserves that darkest place in political hell," the Polish prime minister stressed.

Details: Tusk added that the whole of Ukraine is fighting for the security of the entire free world.

"This is not a slogan. These are not empty words that the fate of the free world is being decided here," he added.

Following Tusk's visit, reports emerged that Poland had joined the Group of Seven declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. The two countries will begin work on a bilateral security agreement.

Tusk also stressed that Poland would support Ukraine's prompt accession to the EU.

