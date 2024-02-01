Polish PM laments 'Orbán fatigue,' slams 'egoistic game'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has strongly criticized tactics used by Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, ahead of summit talks in Brussels.

"I mean, there's no problem with so called 'Ukraine' fatigue. For sure, we have Orbán fatigue now here in Brussels," he said. "I can't understand, I can't accept this very strange and very egoistic game of Viktor Orbán."

"This is for Victor Orbán to decide if Hungary is a part of our community or not," he told reporters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sounded a more conciliatory note, saying that an agreement with all 27 countries "must be possible, if Europe sees itself as a community, in which every member stands up for each other and helps each other."