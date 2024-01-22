Polish PM names Poland's commissioner for Ukraine's recovery

Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine
During a visit to Kyiv on Monday (22 January), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the appointment of Polish lawmaker Pawel Kowal as the Polish government's commissioner for Ukraine's recovery.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news outlet Onet

Quote: "My delegation also includes Mr Pawel Kowal, whom the government will appoint as the commissioner for Ukraine's recovery. We would like to take a very active part not only in helping Ukraine in the war with Russia but also in the reconstruction efforts," Donald Tusk said.

Details: Pawel Kowal is a member of the Polish parliament who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Background:

