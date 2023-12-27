Polish PM Tusk close to ending border trucking protests

Reuters reports that newly inaugurated Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on December 27th that the Polish government was getting closer to a deal to end the protests blocking trucking on several of the Ukraine-Poland border crossings.

He expressed hope that the negotiations in Kyiv and Brussels will be resolved satisfactorily.

"We are close to the belief that our actions can bring results, both the talks in Kyiv and Brussels (regarding the end of the blockade of the Ukrainian border - ed.)," he said.

Tusk assumes that not all of the protester’s demands will be met, but hopes that further decisions of the government will make it possible to "discharge emotions" and lift the blockade at the border.

On December 21, Ukrainian Development Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, after a meeting with Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak, said that Ukraine hopes to reach an agreement with the new Polish government to end the border blockade by the end of the week.

On December 18, Klimczak said that the Polish government is trying to find a compromise with carriers on the Ukrainian border in order to suspend the blocking of checkpoints.

