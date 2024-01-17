Polish President believes Ukraine's accession process to NATO can be started before end of war

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not possible until the end of the war with Russia, but the process can be initiated even while the confrontation is still ongoing.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Duda's statements following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos

Quote from Duda: "During the war, it is impossible, but I believe that Ukraine should receive an invitation to NATO, which will initiate the process of discussing this issue in the national parliaments of Alliance member countries. This process could take time and is crucial for Ukraine's defenders' morale."

Details: He added that Ukraine "should strive for full membership in NATO" and that Ukraine's future membership is crucial for the strength of NATO and the security of Poland.

Background:

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on 16 January. Among other things, they discussed the upcoming visit of newly-appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Kyiv, which may take place in the coming days.

Last Friday, during his visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a historic bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the UK. This is the first of such bilateral documents, which are to be prepared separately with each country on the basis of the Group of Seven declaration on "security guarantees" for Ukraine before its accession to NATO.

