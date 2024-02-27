Polish President confirms there was no consensus in Paris on sending troops to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Kyiv's allies have not reached an agreement to send troops to Ukraine, as French President Emmanuel Macron had previously suggested.

Source: Duda, after an informal summit on support for Ukraine in Paris, quoted by the AP news agency

Details: Duda said that the hottest debate was over whether to send troops to Ukraine and "no agreement was reached regarding this issue."

"Opinions differ here, but there [have been] no such decisions," he said.

Duda expressed hope that "in the nearest future, we will jointly be able to send substantial shipments of ammunition to Ukraine."

"This is most important now. This is something that Ukraine really needs," said Duda.

Background: After a meeting in Paris on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although he stressed that there is currently no consensus among allies on this issue.

Macron also announced that Ukraine's allies would form a coalition to supply Kyiv with medium- and long-range missiles.

After the meeting in Paris, the Czech prime minister said that 15 European countries supported the Czech initiative to purchase missiles for Ukraine outside of Europe.

