Polish president congratulates Ukraine and Moldova on historic EU summit decision

Polish President Andrzej Duda has congratulated Ukraine and Moldova on the EU leaders' historic decision to start accession talks with the two nations.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Duda praised the European Council's decision to open negotiations as historic and noted that Poland has always been in favour of EU enlargement.

"Many didn’t believe when we started the fight to launch negotiations with Ukraine. Congratulations to [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy and [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu!", Duda tweeted.

Background:

