Polish president congratulates Ukraine and Moldova on historic EU summit decision

Polish President Andrzej Duda has congratulated Ukraine and Moldova on the EU leaders' historic decision to start accession talks with the two nations.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Duda praised the European Council's decision to open negotiations as historic and noted that Poland has always been in favour of EU enlargement.

A historic decision by the European Council on opening accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova! Poland has always supported the enlargement process. Many didn’t believe when we started the fight to launch negotiations with Ukraine. Congratulations @ZelenskyyUa… — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) December 15, 2023

"Many didn’t believe when we started the fight to launch negotiations with Ukraine. Congratulations to [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy and [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu!", Duda tweeted.

Background:

On the evening of 14 December, EU leaders decided to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova and grant candidate status to Georgia.

This decision was contested until the very end due to the categorical stance of Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán. However, the Hungarian leader deliberately left the room before the vote, enabling the rest of the EU to approve the issue. Afterwards, Orbán went on to express his disagreement with the beginning of negotiations with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!