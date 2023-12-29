Polish President convenes urgent meeting of the National Security Bureau due to unidentified flying object from Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called a 13:00 meeting of the National Security Bureau after an unidentified object had flown into Polish territory from Ukraine, although the topic of the meeting has not been officially announced.

Source: European Pravda, citing RMF24

Details: At 13:00, President Duda will meet with National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff, and Operational Commander Maciej Klisz.

The topic of the meeting has not been officially announced, but the assumption is that it will be about the incident in the eastern part of Poland.

Background:

Earlier, an "unknown object" was spotted in Poland, which came from the territory of Ukraine on the morning of 29 December.

A flying object moving at high speed was observed by residents of the Gmina Dołhobyczów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was in the vicinity of Przewodów, where a stray missile exploded a year ago.

The incident was confirmed by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

It happened against the backdrop of Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. There are dead and wounded.

Poland's Defence Minister said he was in constant contact with the president, prime minister, chief of the General Staff and the general of the Operational Command.

