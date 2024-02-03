Polish President Duda doubts Crimea’s return, Ukraine’s ambassador in Warsaw responds

Polish President Andrzej Duda cast doubt on Ukraine's ability to reclaim Russian-occupied Crimea in an interview with the Polish channel Kanał Zero on Feb. 2.

Duda also weighed in on the prospect of Moscow launching attacks on other countries, emphasizing the crucial need for continued Western support to Kyiv.

"If Russia maintains control over Ukrainian territories, it will be a victory for Russia, increasing the likelihood of future aggression,” the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita quoted Duda.

“I don't know if [Ukraine] will return Crimea, but I believe that it will return Donetsk and Luhansk."

Ukraine will be able to reclaim the peninsula captured in 2014, said the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, in response.

"Crimea is Ukraine: this is how it is and how it will be,” Zvarych said on Twitter.

“International law is the basis. The temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia is a war crime for which it will be punished. Deoccupation of Crimea is our common task and duty with the free world. We will do it without fail. We believe and act together."

Poland has consistently provided Ukraine with weapons and supported Kyiv's membership in the EU and NATO since the beginning of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Duda on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 16.

