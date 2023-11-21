Polish President promises support to Ukraine on its way to NATO and EU on Euromaidan anniversary

Polish President Andrzej Duda published a video message on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Euromaidan, expressing support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda z okazji 10. rocznicy Majdanu: Pragnę zapewnić Was, że Polska będzie niezłomnie stała z Wami ramię w ramię i będzie Was wspierała w walce z agresorem. Nikt bowiem tak dobrze jak Polacy nie rozumie, jak wielką cenę trzeba płacić za wolność i niepodległość. pic.twitter.com/0uD8odIEXb — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) November 21, 2023

Details: Duda recalled that after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Poland was the first country to demand that Ukraine be given the status of a candidate for EU membership.

Quote: "A few days ago, the European Commission recommended starting accession negotiations with Ukraine. This is a great success, with which I congratulate you. But it's also a big challenge," he said.

At the same time, Duda assured that Poland would firmly stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and support it in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

"Because no one understands as well as the Poles what a great price one pays for freedom and independence. We will help you on your path to the EU and NATO, because we want to see you in our European family as soon as possible," the Polish president said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that the absence of a decision of the EU summit on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union would be a victory for the Kremlin. This statements comes after Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian Prime Minister, publicly promised to block a positive decision for Kyiv.

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, promises to do everything possible so that Ukraine and Moldova receive a decision on the start of negotiations on joining the EU by the end of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!