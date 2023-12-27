Polish President Proposes Wage Increase Plan After Veto

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s President Andrzej Duda proposed his own legislation to increase wages of teachers and other public-sector workers next year after vetoing the government’s bill amid a spat over additional aid for public media.

Duda’s bill will now be debated by parliament. The president vetoed the new administration’s spending plan because it included a 3 billion zloty ($765 million) subsidy to public broadcasters, which have been the subject of an intense political standoff.

The government last week reshuffled the managements at public media outlets that led to some channels going off air, sparking protests from former ruling party and Duda, who said that the move amounted to “anarchy.”

