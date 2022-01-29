Polish President Renominates Glapinski as Central Bank Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked parliament to appoint Adam Glapinski as central bank governor for another six years, citing his crisis-fighting efforts of the past two years.

The proposal reflects the governor’s actions to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Poland’s economy, presidential aide Pawel Szrot said.

Glapinski, 71, whose current term expires in June, orchestrated swift interest-rate cuts to near-zero in the spring of 2020 as the first wave of the pandemic struck. He also started the first-ever bond-buying program by the central bank, which helped to fund state subsidies to companies hit by lockdowns.

Glapinski has become a cheerleader for the ruling party’s economic policies, saying the country was witnessing “an economic miracle” and that it’s the “best time for Poles in more than two centuries.”

Yet his recent months have been marred by surging inflation and controversy over a U-turn on monetary policy. Glapinski resisted calls to raise rates for most of 2021 before relenting in October.

The central bank increased the key rate at each of its past four meetings, to 2.25% currently, and is expected to continue tightening in the coming months.

Poland’s inflation has jumped to the fastest pace in more than two decades, leading the government to cut levies on everything from gas to food and gasoline in an effort to curb the impact of surging prices on the vulnerable.

(Updates with confirmation in second paragraph, details from the fifth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.