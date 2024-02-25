Polish president's office comments on whether President Duda's invitation to visit Ukraine on 24 February was withdrawn

The Office of the Polish President has issued a statement regarding whether Ukraine withdrew an invitation for Polish President Andrzej Duda to visit Ukraine on 24 February, the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: Polish Secretary of State Małgorzata Paprocka in an interview with Radio Zet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The prime ministers of Canada, Belgium and Italy, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visited Kyiv on 24 February, but Poland’s president did not come.

"The president maintains constant contact with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit on the anniversary [of the full-scale Russian invasion] did not take place. That’s a fact. [The Polish] president was not in Kyiv, as opposed to Ms von der Leyen and other European leaders," Paprocka said.

When asked whether it was true that Ukraine had withdrawn Duda’s invitation, Paprocka said she did not know anything about the matter.

"What matters is that the questions of agriculture on the EU level are supranational questions, they aren’t just Polish questions. Of course it’s particularly acute in our country, but these rules have to be implemented from Brussels’ perspective," Paprocka added.

Background:

On the second anniversary of the full-scale war, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland’s support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression will remain unchanged.

Recently, relations between Ukraine and Poland have been further complicated due to the escalation of protests by Polish farmers opposing the planned extension of preferential trade arrangements between the EU and Ukraine and calling for additional restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Over the past week, the first incidents of Ukrainian grain cargo being spilled and the first cases of railway blockades have occurred. A scandal arose over a pro-Putin poster displayed by one of the farmers, for which he now faces up to five years in prison.

