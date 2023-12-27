Polish Prime Minister says blockade of Ukrainian border will end soon

The Polish government is approaching the possibility of ending the blockade of several border crossings with Ukraine by hauliers.

Source: European Pravda; Reuters with reference to the press conference of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Details: "We are close to the belief that our actions can bring results, both the talks in Kyiv and Brussels (to end the blockade of the Ukrainian border)," he said.

On Sunday, Polish farmers suspended their protest at one of the border crossings while hauliers continued to block the other three.

"I do not think that we will achieve the maximum that the truckers want, but it seems that what can be achieved will allow us to relieve emotions and relieve blockades on the border." Tusk said.

Reminder:

The blockade by Polish hauliers has been ongoing since 6 November. On Monday, 18 December, the hauliers resumed the blockade of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint after it was temporarily halted due to a ban by local authorities.

Among other things, the hauliers demand the reintroduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies for transporting freight, with the exception of humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military.

Representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the Ukrainian Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure agreed on an action plan to unblock the border during a meeting in Kyiv on 22 December.

Earlier, the Polish government had suggested that the border could be unblocked by Christmas.

Support UP or become our patron!