Polish prosecutors decline to investigate phone hacking allegation

The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group is seen at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel
·2 min read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would not investigate an allegation that the phone of a high-profile government critic was hacked, amid accusations that opposition figures have been subject to illegal surveillance.

Reports that sophisticated spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group had been used against government opponents including prosecutor Ewa Wrzosek have led to accusations that special services are undermining democratic norms.

Wrzosek, a member of the group Lex Super Omnia which campaigns against what it says is the politicisation of the public prosecution service under the Law and Justice (PiS) party, received a notification in November from Apple that her phone could have been hacked using NSO Group's Pegasus software.

This month, the Associated Press reported that the Citizen Lab project at the University of Toronto found Wrzosek was one of three Polish government critics whose phones had been hacked.

"The only indication that a cyberattack could have occurred ... was a message from the telephone's manufacturer," Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, said in a statement explaining the refusal to investigate the case.

"However, the message did not categorically state that a cyberattack had occurred, but contained a disclaimer that the alert might be false," Skrzyniarz said, adding that Wrzosek had refused to hand over the phone for examination.

Wrzosek told private broadcaster TVN24 that she would appeal against the decision.

"I do not see the slightest legal prerequisite or justification for the decision to refuse to initiate this procedure," she said.

Polish security services do not comment on the methods they use or whether they have investigated particular people. However, spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn has denied any suggestion that Polish services were engaged in domestic political battles.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has dismissed suggestions that spyware was used by Polish services against opposition figures as "fake news".

NSO says it makes technology for use by governments and law enforcement agencies to combat crime and terrorism, and has safeguards to prevent misuse.

Digital rights researchers say Pegasus has been used to spy on civil society in several countries.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo Bills vs Atlanta Falcons: Here's what McDermott, players are saying

    The Bills are preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Here's what the coaches and players are saying this week.

  • Savvy Senior: Deciphering housing options for older adults

    There’s a wide array of housing options available to seniors, but what’s appropriate for each individual will depend on their needs and financial situation.

  • More than 3kg of cannabis seized at Tuas Checkpoint; Malaysian arrested

    A 24-year-old Malaysian male lorry driver has been arrested.

  • California man sentenced for shooting woman during argument over 2016 election

    A California man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison this week after he was convicted of shooting and killing a woman during a heated argument about the 2016 presidential election.The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported, that John Kevin McVoy Jr., 40, was given the maximum sentence on Monday for his crimes, which included shooting his former bandmate and the bandmate's wife in front of their two-year-old.McVoy had been in a garage band...

  • German minister: COVID cases much higher than data show

    Germany’s health minister said Wednesday that the country's coronavirus infection rate is likely two to three times higher than statistics currently show, and urged his compatriots to be cautious during New Year's celebrations. Statistics in recent days have continued to show Germany's infection rate drifting downward from a spike caused by the delta variant. On Wednesday, Germany's official data showed 40,043 reported new cases over the past 24 hours and an infection rate, or incidence, of 205.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

  • Sean McDermott walks back infamous Bill Belichick quote: 'I have the utmost respect for Bill'

    Sean McDermott didn't mean to take a dig at Bill Belichick after a Week 13 loss.

  • Katy Perry Reveals Hit-Filled Setlist for Las Vegas Residency: 'People Are Here to Have Fun'

    Katy Perry will play 16 shows at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas starting Wednesday

  • Ghislaine Maxwell jury asks to review testimony of 'false memory' expert

    The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial resumed deliberations on Wednesday, and asked to review the testimony of a psychologist who testified that people can form "false memories" about events that never happened. Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Over a three-week trial, jurors heard from four women who said Maxwell was central to facilitating their abuse by Epstein, Maxwell's former boyfriend and employer.

  • Amanda Gorman writes end-of-year poem, 'New Day's Lyric'

    Amanda Gorman is ending her extraordinary year on a hopeful note. The 23-year-old poet, whose reading of her own “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden's inauguration made her an international sensation, released a new work Wednesday to mark the end of 2021.

  • Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, cursed out a reporter while unknowingly on the phone with her

    Oz and his wife ranted about glowing quotes in a profile by New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi while their car's Bluetooth had Nuzzi on the line.

  • ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dad Runs to Bannon, Claims ‘Election Was 100% Stolen’

    War Room PandemicThe Oregon father of four who quickly rose to infamy by blurting out “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Christmas Eve call with President Joe Biden is—of course—now fully leaning into his newfound right-wing celebrity status.Jared Schmeck on Monday donned a red MAGA hat and embraced election denialism during an appearance on former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s insurrectionist podcast.While taking calls from the NORAD “Santa tracker,” the president and First Lady Jill Biden were conn

  • Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Lays Out How He and Bannon Planned to Overturn Biden’s Electoral Win

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA former Trump White House official says he and right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon were actually behind the last-ditch coordinated effort by rogue Republicans in Congress to halt certification of the 2020 election results and keep President Donald Trump in power earlier this year, in a plan dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep.”In his recently published memoir, Peter Navarro, then-President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, details how he stayed in close contact wi

  • Court Allows Biden Employer Vaccine Mandate To Take Effect

    A federal appeals court panel allowed Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

  • LETTER: Man writes about religion but backs immoral Trump

    Here we go again! From the same writer every week. There are a LOT of Democrats that are good Christians just like there are a lot of immoral Republicans.

  • The 10 Republicans most likely to run for president

    The 2024 presidential election may still be three years away, but Republicans have already begun to jockey for their places in the primary. Former President Trump's repeated hints that he could mount another bid for the White House remains perhaps the biggest obstacle for other would-be contenders. While none have spoken definitively about their plans for 2024, many potential candidates have already started networking with GOP leaders and...

  • Custer statue stays for now; council deadlocked

    The future of the City of Monroe's George Armstrong Custer Equestrian Monument remains up in the air.

  • Why senators like Manchin and Tillis won’t support Build Back Better

    Republican senators like Mancin, Tillis and others are too corrupted by special interests to support this Biden bill. | Opinion

  • Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

    It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: Kim could force his w

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

    The far-right congresswoman relayed former President Donald Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s promotion of the jab does not equal support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Bringing home the bacon tops new California laws in 2022

    It's not often that bacon leads a roundup of new laws taking effect with the New Year in California. It's among a host of other legislation designed to safeguard employees, shield those seeking abortions, protect protesters from police, spare children from gender influence in store displays, and further ease criminal penalties to reduce mass incarceration. Several of the laws mark national “firsts” — first minimum wage to reach $15 an hour, first to protect warehouse workers from quotas, first to mandate hourly wages for garment workers, first to require the gender-neutral displays.