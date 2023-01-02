Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue.

UOKiK said on Monday that T-Mobile Polska's slogan "1200 GB free for a year" was misleading as 100 GB Internet packages are granted each month, for a maximum of 12 months, as long as the consumer renews the offer periodically at a cost of at least 35 zlotys ($7.99).

"After reading the advertisement, the consumer should have a general, but realistic, idea of ​​the presented offer," the head of UOKiK Tomasz Chrostny said in a statement.

"The T-Mobile promotional slogan may suggest receiving a one-time data package of 1200 GB, and not a dozen or so smaller packages, provided that the fee is paid periodically."

T-Mobile Polska did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

($1 = 4.3822 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

