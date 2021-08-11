Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over media bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling right-wing party lost its parliamentary majority Wednesday after a small coalition partner announced that it was leaving amid a rift over legislation it views as an attack on media freedom.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki kicked the head of the Agreement party, Jaroslaw Gowin, a deputy prime minister, out of the government on Tuesday.

Gowin's party said Wednesday that it was formally leaving the governing coalition, meaning that the right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, has lost its slim majority in parliament.

A vote was expected later Wednesday on the bill at the center of the dispute, which would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

The legislation is widely viewed as a effort to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government. It would push American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates Poland's all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions.

Law and Justice appeared poised to pick up some votes from opposition lawmakers, including some from Confederation, a small party made up of libertarian and nationalist politicians.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany police arrested a British man on Tuesday who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday. German prosecutors said that the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday. "On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service," the chief federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

  • Kim Jong-un’s powerful younger sister accuses South Korea and the US of planning invasion

    Kim Jong-un’s powerful younger sister lashed out at South Korea and the United States on Tuesday, warning that their upcoming joint military drills would spur Pyongyang to fine-tune its preemptive strike capabilities.

  • Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don't and what's next

    After months of holding on to power, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned Tuesday. Cuomo was under investigation for several things, but the prevailing issue leading to his resignation concerned sexual harassment allegations. An investigative report released last week said he sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom had worked for him or the state.

  • Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Six EU member states have warned the bloc's executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe despite major advances of Taliban militants in their country. The Taliban, fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster, have made sweeping gains in their campaign to defeat the government as U.S.-led foreign forces pull out. "Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU," Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Germany said in an Aug. 5 letter to the European Commission.

  • In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

    Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country's worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran, like much of the world, remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public, with only 3 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses. After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to accept vaccine donations from Western countries, the Islamic Republic has sought to make the shots domestically, though that process lags far behind other nations.

  • Polish Nationalists’ Grip on Power Weakens as Coalition Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling coalition has crumbled, endangering the nationalists’ grip on power halfway through their second term.Premier Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday fired his deputy, Jaroslaw Gowin, who is also the leader of a small satellite party in the coalition. The move came a day before the ruling party plans to vote on legislation to tighten control over the media by ousting Discovery Inc.. The zloty was little changed near a two-week low against the euro early on Wednesday.The dism

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • GOP Lawmaker Wants To Rename 'Florida's Urethra' Highway After Donald Trump

    "You really didn't think this through, did you?" one critic on Twitter asked of the Florida Republican's widely mocked proposal to honor the ex-president.

  • Texas Supreme Court says police can arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block GOP agenda

    If arrested, the lawmakers will not be charged with a crime and will be brought to the Texas Capitol to establish a quorum.

  • Florida’s Death Toll Now Exceeds DeSantis’ Margin of Victory

    Joe Raedle/GettyFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis made a big bet that keeping Florida open and fighting mask mandates would be political gold, and for a time it looked like he was winning that bet. No more, as the Delta variant has made Florida the epicenter of a new and more transmissible surge of COVID-19. And DeSantis is too dug in fighting mask mandates and peddling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise to make many adjustments even as the number of hospitalizations climb with a rising death rate

  • Trump was ‘in pain and afraid’ during post-Covid display of bravado, niece’s book says

    Mary Trump’s new book The Reckoning, seen by the Guardian, describes a national trauma worsened by her uncle Donald Trump came out to the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from hospital. The then US president had a pained expression that Mary recognised from her grandmother, she recalls in the book. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump was “afraid” when he put on a display of bravado at the White House after being treated for a severe coronavirus infection, his estranged n

  • Here are the 19 GOP senators who defied Trump by voting for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    Ahead of the vote, Trump repeatedly bashed the bill, pressured Republicans not to support it, and threatened to primary the lawmakers who did.

  • The census is about to set our politics on fire

    The census is about to set our politics on fire

  • Likely Pelosi successor Hakeem Jeffries calls out 'hard-left' progressives

    Likely Pelosi successor Hakeem Jeffries calls out 'hard-left' progressives

  • New York’s New Guv Is Staring at a Massive Conflict of Interest

    Andrew Burton/GettyBetween the brutality of the early COVID-19 pandemic and the unceremonious downfall of its accused sex pest governor, New York State has endured a run of bad luck lately. But thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impending departure and the rise of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, for one Buffalo-based casino company, everything soon could be coming up aces.Hochul, Cuomo’s soon-to-be successor in the governor’s mansion, is married to former federal prosecutor William Hochul—now general counsel

  • Kayleigh McEnany calls the Biden administration the 'biggest contributor to vaccine hesitancy' on Fox News, claiming the Trump administration was more consistent with messaging

    The former Trump press secretary did not mention her former boss' refusal to get vaccinated on camera or the reversal in mask guidance from 2020.

  • CTA's Last Hope To Protect California Trucking From AB5: US Supreme Court

    The California Trucking Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case against imposing AB5 on the state's trucking sector. It's a last-ditch effort to keep in place a stay that is blocking imposition on the law governing the definition of independent contractors in the state. The last two rounds in the courts did not go well for the CTA. In April, the injunction that kept AB5 from being implemented was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Why are vaccination rates so low? We found the worst county in each state and asked the politicians

    Many leaders are deeply frustrated with the way politics has infected the campaign to inoculate enough Americans to wipe out COVID-19.

  • Cori Bush's call to defund police rejected 2-1

    America, it turns out, loves the police and, as a result, rejects liberal calls in Washington to defund law enforcement.