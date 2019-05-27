Polish Populists Gain National Election Momentum From EU Ballot

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling Law & Justice Party, which has clashed with the European Union over immigration and the rule of law, is poised for a comfortable victory over a liberal coalition in elections for the bloc’s parliament.

Law & Justice won 46% in Sunday’s vote, according to results from 95.9% of polling districts. The European Coalition won 37.9%. The victory, achieved among record turnout for a European election in Poland, shows the nationalist government managed to mobilize its voters and has the advantage ahead of general elections due by November.

“We won but the victory shows that we must work very hard before the parliamentary election,” ruling party Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Sunday, speaking shortly after exit-poll results were still showing a narrower win. “The decisive battle over the future of our homeland will take place in the fall.”

Law & Justice has benefited from one of the EU’s fastest-growing economies and improvements in tax collection, which has allowed the government to splurge on welfare. With gross domestic product expanding at a pace of around 5% over the past three years, Poles are becoming more upbeat over their economic futures.

Tight control over public television, which is run by a former Law & Justice lawmaker, has also helped limit the impact from scandals, including over real-estate dealings by Kaczynski and more recently, by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"Despite recent scandals the Law & Justice party still managed to come in first," Piotr Matys, a London-based FX strategist at Rabobank, wrote by email late on Sunday. PiS maintained its support after increasing families’ disposable income and "remains favorite to win parliamentary elections in autumn," Matys said.

The pro-EU opposition, cobbled together by the Civic Platform party, focused its message mainly on getting rid of Law & Justice but failed to spell out a vision for the country of 38 million people. The result is set to boost pressure on Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council and a former Polish prime minister, to do more before the general election to help pro-EU voices regain power.

The leftist Spring party was in third place with 6%, followed by the Nationalist Confederation with 4.6%.

