Polish state websites hacked and used to spread false info

·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two Polish government websites were hacked Wednesday and used briefly to spread false information about a non-existent radioactive threat, in what a Polish government official said had the hallmarks of a Russian cyberattack.

The National Atomic Energy Agency and Health Ministry websites briefly carried claims of a supposed nuclear waste leak coming from neighboring Lithuania and threatening Poland.

In addition, the Twitter account of a journalist who often writes about Russian and eastern European affairs was also hacked and used to further spread the information.

Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of the country’s security services, told The Associated Press that “the whole story looked like a typical Russian attempt” to sow suspicion and division among Western allies.

Zaryn said it recalled a similar hacking attempt in 2020 which spread false information about a non-existent radioactive cloud heading to Poland from Chernobyl in Ukraine — the site of a nuclear disaster in the 1980s.

Wednesday's false statement warned that the health and lives of Polish people living in an area close to the Lithuanian border were in danger. But the messages apparently did not receive much notice.

Recommended Stories

  • HHS to invest more than $12 billion to scale up COVID-19 testing in U.S.

    The U.S. government is investing $12.25 billion on ramping up COVID-19 testing in the country to help schools reopen safely and promote testing equity among high-risk and underserved populations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday it will provide $10 billion to states to support COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff and students to assist schools resume in-person instruction. The remaining $2.25 billion HHS investment will be used to scale up testing among high-risk and underserved populations, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural areas, the U.S. health agency added.

  • Facing 'crisis of century', EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    The European Union threatened on Wednesday to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic that would jeopardise plans to restart travel this summer. With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a 10th of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening. "We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates."

  • Biden talks Cuomo, Putin, migrants, vaccine in ABC News exclusive interview

    President Joe Biden sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for a wide-ranging interview Tuesday in which he said his message to migrants was to not come to the border and that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if allegations he committed sexual harassment are confirmed. Biden also told Stephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "killer" and would "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. Biden told Stephanopoulos he was surprised that COVID-19 vaccinations were still so politicized.

  • American woman puts diverse spin on Irish dance

    With fast-paced steps... hops… and kicks… Morgan Bullock, a young African-American woman from Richmond, Virginia, has become an internet sensation - doing traditional Irish dance. The 21-year-old college student said she heard about TikTok videos during the health crisis and decided to post a video.Her dance routine - set to hip hop - went viral, with more than 1 million views."When it started to get attention, like outside of my normal following, it was really unexpected and it happened really fast.” Bullock – who’s been dancing since she was 3 and began Irish dancing at age 10 – has qualified for the World Irish Dance Championships for the past two years.And she says her race was never an issue until she went viral. "I haven't really had to constantly think about my race as an Irish dancer. Of course, initially, my mom, my parents had reservations just because it was something that we had never heard of and it's not very typical for someone who looks like me to want to do Irish dancing. But I've made so many friends and I have, who are, I really consider them to be my family now, over the years of Irish dancing. And it really wasn't until I started posting videos on social media that I got any sort of negative response whatsoever.”Critics online accused Bullock of engaging in cultural appropriation, an idea she rejects."I've traveled all over the world competing alongside other Irish people, as well as Mexican, African, Asian Irish dancers, because it's, you know, a global thing. And even though it's something that a lot of people don't know too much about, I always say, like you wouldn't tell an English girl she can't do ballet just because she's not French."But beyond some criticism is a world of praise for what she can do.Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister invited Bullock to dance in Ireland via a tweet in May 2020, and the traveling Riverdance tour has asked her to perform with them when the group resumes tours in the United States. For now, Bullock says she is grateful her skills as an Irish dancer can motivate and inspire a wider audience for the art form.

  • 'Justice League' original director's cut sought by fans debuts Thursday

    Fans disappointed by 2017 film "Justice League" will finally be able to see the original director's vision for the movie that united several DC Comics superheroes on screen for the first time. Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" debuts Thursday on HBO Max, a subscription streaming service launched last year by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia. "This movie would not exist at all without the fans, without the fans' pressure and without their constant drumbeat and without their dedication on such a level that you can't even imagine," Snyder told Reuters in an interview.

  • Canadian panel changes tack, recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

    The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) had said on Mar. 1 that AstraZeneca doses should only be given to those between the ages of 18 and 64 because clinical trials had featured very few people 65 or older. The committee said in a statement there is now real-world evidence from the United Kingdom, which has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people age 65 and older.

  • Suspect in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings says he was motivated by sex addiction, sheriff says

    Robert Aaron Long had "an issue with porn" and was "attempting to take out that temptation," officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Analysis: Why Biden's securities regulator faces climate crackdown challenges

    With Democrats at the helm, the U.S. securities regulator is pledging to crack down on companies and funds that mislead investors over climate change risks, but that may be easier said than done, more than a dozen attorneys and former agency officials say. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set up a taskforce to police public companies that fail to disclose material business risks stemming from climate change, such as the potential depreciation of fossil fuel assets or supply chain disruption caused by flooding or wildfires. The initiative is part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden's administration to tackle and plan for climate change.

  • Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option

    Paralysed from the neck down after suffering a car crash at 19, Rafael Botella, now 35 and in pain, is relieved that the Spanish parliament is set on Thursday to approve a law to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide. Botella thought of ending his life when agonizing pain confined him to his bed six years ago. Despite opposition from the political right and religious groups, once signed into law, Spain will become the European Union's fourth country to legalise the practice after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

    Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

  • Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates

    For the first time, scientists have used human cells to make structures that mimic the earliest stages of development, which they say will pave the way for more research without running afoul of restrictions on using real embryos. “We believe our model can open up this field,” he said, if “you can test your hypothesis without using human embryos.” Wu’s team used embryonic stem cells and the second team used reprogrammed skin cells to produce balls of cells that resemble one of the earliest stages of human development.

  • How Blackhawks could utilize cap space ahead of 2020-21 NHL trade deadline

    The Blackhawks may not be aggressive buyers ahead of the trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they won't look to add to their roster in a different way.

  • Sex addiction, not racial hatred, may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, appeared to have frequented the spas where Tuesday's violence occurred or similar ones, and that he was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Regent honeyeater: Endangered bird 'has forgotten its song'

    The natural song of the regent honeyeater has essentially "disappeared" in 12% of the population.

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump’s post-presidency body

    “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips,” late night host jokes

  • Gayle King: Harry’s post-interview talks with William, Charles ‘were not productive’

    CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King provided an update from Prince Harry after he and his wife Meghan Markle‘s eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. King revealed members of the British royal family have had conversations regarding the tell-all after troubling information was shared.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'

    Influential figure Kim Yo-jong accuses Washington of trying to "spread the smell of gunpowder".

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.