Polish T-Mobile unit faces cyber attack, systems not compromised

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan
WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish unit of T-Mobile said on Friday it had faced a cyber attack but said its network was not blocked and its critical systems had not been compromised.

The company said in a statement it had faced a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which hackers try to paralyse a network by flooding it with unusually high volumes of data traffic.

"It was the largest attack of this type on the T-Mobile network, and to our knowledge also the largest direct attack on a mobile network operator in Poland," it said.

T-Mobile also said the attack and its consequences were being analysed and were reported to the relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair)

