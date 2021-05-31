Polish trial begins in Huawei-linked China espionage case

Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture
Alicja Ptak and Justyna Pawlak
·3 min read

By Alicja Ptak and Justyna Pawlak

WARSAW (Reuters) - An espionage trial involving a former Polish secret services agent and an ex-employee of Huawei begins in a Warsaw court on Tuesday as some European states consider whether to exclude the Chinese group's equipment from their 5G telecom networks.

Poland arrested the two men in January 2019 on suspicion of spying for China, in a move that has ramped up international debate over the potential security risks of using Huawei equipment in communications networks.

Huawei has repeatedly denied its equipment can be used for espionage by authorities in Beijing, but the United States has been pressuring countries to ban it. In Europe, only Britain and Sweden have so far done so.

Polish prosecutors allege that Wang Weijing, 39, using the cover of being a Huawei executive, spent more than seven years spying for China trying to bolster the company's ability to influence the Polish government and "enable it to... manage the state... technology infrastructure", court documents show.

Wang, who has been in detention since his arrest, is also charged with recruiting a former Polish secret service agent who, prosecutors say, informed him about ways of influencing the country's rescue and public safety services radio networks.

The Polish defendant, Piotr D. had worked for years in the top echelons of government, and is accused of "offering himself as a source of information" regarding public administration.

Both men deny any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say that the cybersecurity specialist, who has asked that his last name be withheld under privacy rules, informed Wang of a monitoring system to guard against intruders accessing classified information sent through fibre optic communication networks created by Warsaw military university.

Wang's lawyer, Bartlomiej Jankowski, said prosecutors had no proof of any spying activity by his client.

"There is no evidence of anything illegal," he told Reuters.

Huawei, which fired Wang after his arrest but has helped finance his legal fees, told Reuters in a statement last month that its activities are "in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and adherence to laws and regulation."

U.S. RELATIONS

The administration of then U.S. President Donald Trump had praised Poland for the arrests, with former vice-president Mike Pence saying in 2019 that they demonstrated Warsaw's commitment to ensuring the telecommunications sector was "not compromised in a way that threatens our national security".

At the time, Warsaw was seeking to convince the United States to increase its military presence in Poland, alarmed by increased Russian assertiveness.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's government proposed draft legislation last year that could lead to a de facto exclusion of Huawei from building 5G networks, but the proposal has yet to be discussed by parliament.

European mobile operators have long been reluctant to start investing in 5G networks, which could support smart factories and self-driving cars, because of a lack of political clarity about whether they must accede to U.S. demands to exclude leading equipment supplier Huawei and other Chinese vendors.

Huawei said that its exclusion from 5G would mean an almost 44 billion zlotys ($12 billion) loss for the Polish economy and a delay of 5G rollout by a few years.

It has challenged Sweden's ban on its equipment in 5G networks, where a verdict is awaited from a local court.

Romania's government also approved a bill that effectively bars China and Huawei from taking part in the development of its 5G network in April, but it still needs parliament's upper house approval, considered to be a rubber-stamp.

($1 = 3.6646 zlotys)

(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • A Quiet Place Part II 's strong debut is a 'giant leap forward' for Hollywood

    <i>A Quiet Place Part II</i>'s strong debut is a 'giant leap forward' for Hollywood

  • China Takes Its Most Visible Measure Yet to Curb Yuan’s Gain

    May.31 -- China’s central bank raised the amount of foreign-currency deposits lenders need to set aside as reserves. The move may help stem the yuan’s rally by reducing the supply of other currencies in the country. Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Columbia Sportswear Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Texas bill to restrict voting fails after Democrats stage walkout

    A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

    Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

  • In-person Memorial Day events return in Sacramento area

    Memorial Day: a day to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our country. Due to the pandemic, nearly all of last year's Memorial Day events in the Sacramento region were held virtually. This year, many have returned. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Former slaves honouring Black soldiers: Civil rights lawyer issues reminder of Memorial Day origins

    Like the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the first recorded Memorial Day celebration has been obscured in the American story

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • Trudeau admits mass grave containing 215 Indigenous children is ‘not an isolated issue’

    Indigenous leaders have called for investigations into every residential school site in the country

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's rivals vow to form new government within a week

    Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals branded him “dangerous and unhinged” as opposition leader Yair Lapid vowed to remove the Israeli prime minister from power and swear in a new government within a week. In a speech on Monday, Mr Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, confirmed that an agreement had nearly been reached on forming a cross-party coalition to replace Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. “We can end this next week. In a week, the state of Israel can be in a new era with a new prime minister,” Mr Lapid said. It came after Naftali Bennett, a prominent right-winger, threw his support behind plans for the anti-Netanyahu coalition, in which he would initially serve as prime minister before rotating with Mr Lapid. If the coalition is sworn in, it could spell the end of the Netanyahu dynasty, which has dominated Israeli politics for more than a decade. It would also be an extraordinary rise to power for Mr Bennett, who despite winning just seven seats in elections last March now stands to become the next prime minister of Israel. Mr Bennett, a 49-year-old former special forces commando, is an erstwhile protégé of Mr Netanyahu but claims to be “more right-wing” than he is, and has warned that a “unity” government is the only means to avoid a fifth election. Read more: Naftali Bennett, the tough-talking right-winger poised to oust Benjamin Netanyahu However, the coalition process faces significant hurdles, in particular a brewing row over which party will be given the agriculture portfolio. Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White faction, sought to play down reports of an imminent new government on Monday as he warned that “ gaps and disagreements” remain in the talks. Mr Gantz is said to be withholding his support unless his party takes control of the agriculture ministry, prompting one right-wing leader to accuse him of trying to sabotage the coalition. “I wonder if his holy war for the agriculture portfolio is an excuse to dismantle the change bloc,” said Avigdor Liberman, the head of Yisrael Beiteinu, who is also competing for control of the agriculture ministry. Mr Liberman, a former Netanyahu ally, described the embattled prime minister as “mentally unstable,” citing a speech on Sunday where he compared attempts to oust him with the dictatorship in Syria. Mr Netanyahu had also accused Mr Bennett in the speech of committing the "fraud of the century" by trying to prop up a "left-wing government." Mr Lapid also suggested that Mr Netanyahu was losing his grip on reality, branding his combative speech against the coalition as “dangerous and unhinged.”

  • Israel politics: Lapid nears coalition after Netanyahu fell short

    Israel's opposition parties are close to a coalition agreement to form a "government of change".

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US