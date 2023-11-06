Polish truckers block border with Ukraine to grumble about Ukraine’s transport visa-free agreement
Polish truckers have initiated a strike on the border with Ukraine, demanding the reversal of the transport visa-free arrangement for Ukraine, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported on Nov. 6.
Read also: Poland bans entry of vehicles with Russian license plates
After 1:00 p.m. local time, a gradual blockade of cargo transport commenced in the direction of the border checkpoints at Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakovets-Korchova, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne. Border guards report disruptions in cargo vehicle traffic at these three major border crossing points, both for entry into Poland and exit.
The protest’s organizers intend to permit the passage of one cargo vehicle per hour, with exceptions for cargo vehicles carrying goods of a security or humanitarian nature, those transporting animals, perishable products, and the like.
Previously, it was reported that Polish transporters planned to initiate a strike at the Ukrainian border, but later, the start of the blockade was postponed for several days.
