Polish truckers still refusing passage of vital cargo to Ukraine, including fuel, relief supplies

Polish truckers blocking traffic at the border are still preventing humanitarian aid and tanker trucks from entering Ukraine, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach said on Facebook on Nov. 19.

He said claims from the Polish side that humanitarian aid and fuel trucks are being allowed to pass unhindered are not true.

"We have recorded numerous case of tanker trucks and humanitarian aid standing in lines," Derkach said.

Information about these cases is being passed on to the Polish colleagues from their ministry, the Ukrainian official said.

"We’re expecting an answer as to how this correlates with the (claims) about the unimpeded crossing of such cargo," Derkach said.

Earlier, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that due to the strike of Polish carriers, about 2,900 trucks were waiting at the border of Ukraine with Poland as of the morning of Nov. 19.

On Nov. 19, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said that a headquarters to help blocked Ukrainian drivers had been set up on the border with Poland. The key task of the headquarters is to provide drivers with food, drinking water, medicines, and fuel.

What is known about the blocking of cargo checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine

Polish carriers started strikes on the border with Ukraine on Nov. 6. They blocked three checkpoints for freight traffic: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. The truckers said they plan to continue the strike until Jan. 3.

The protesters' demands include: making Ukrainian carriers require permits again, tightening the ECMT transportation rules for foreign carriers, banning the possibility of registering companies in Poland if the company's accounts are not in the EU, a separate line in the eQueue system for vehicles with EU license plates, a separate line at all borders for empty trucks, and access to the Shlyakh system.

On Nov. 13, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhiy Derkach announced that Ukraine had held talks with Polish protesters blocking truck traffic at the border, but has not reached a consensus.

On Nov. 15, the Union of Road Carriers of Slovakia threatened to block border crossings for Ukrainian carriers if the European Commission does not return to issuing commercial transportation permits within the EU.

On Nov. 16, the European Commission announced that it could initiate punitive proceedings against Poland if it does not resolve the issue of the blocking of checkpoints on its border with Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine