The Polish village where no boys have been born for almost a decade

Miejsce Odrzanskie in Poland has seen 12 daughters born in the last nine years but no sons. - © New York Times / Redux / eyevine

It was during a competition for junior firefighters that somebody first noticed something unusual about the small Polish village of Miejsce Odrzanskie. Every single one of the uniformed children showing off their skills was a girl.

The reason is as simple as it is surprising. No boys have been born in Miejsce Odrzanskie for almost a decade, while the village’s women in the rural backwater of 300 souls have given birth to 12 girls.

The boy shortage is so acute that the mayor has offered a cash reward for the first family to produce a son. The world’s media have descended on the village in the fields of south-west Poland not far from the Czech border to investigate the phenomenom.

“Of course the media attention was a surprise for us, for the residents and the area,” Rajmund Frischko, the local mayor who offered the reward—and the father of two daughters—told The Telegraph.

“There has been so much talk about us in the media that for a minute there I was considering naming a street after the next boy born here,” he said. “He will definitely get a very nice gift. And we will plant an oak and name it after him.”

“The situation was that the girls were growing up, and the kids were around us, so we didn’t pay much attention to it. Until, that is, someone noticed during a competition for volunteer firefighters that the team consisted of just girls,” he said.

The all-girl young volunteer firefighters team in the village of Miejsce Odrzanskie, Poland, Credit: Kasia Strek/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine More

The mayor said doctors from across Poland has been calling him with tips on how to encourage the birth of a boy. One retired doctor had told him that the sex of a baby depended on the mother’s diet, which must be rich in calcium to guarantee a son.

“There is always the tried way of the Polish highlanders: If you want a boy, keep an axe under your marital bed,” he joked.

“We treat the whole affair as something as a curiosity,” said Krystyna Zydziak, the head of the village and the mother of two daughters.

“I always say that nature can find ways to balance things. There may be more girls born here but somewhere else in the world more boys are probably being born.”

Krystyna Zydziak of Miejsce Odrzanskie Credit: Kasia Strek/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine More

The lack of male births over the past few years compared to the dozen or so female births has fuelled worries about the future of the village.

Miejsce Odrzanskie, like many Polish villages, has been fighting a losing battle to retain its population as people leave the fields for Poland’s flourishing cities. Without men going into farming, people fear, that struggle could get harder.