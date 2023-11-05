Polish volunteer dies in Kharkiv

Maciej Bednarsky, 49, a Polish volunteer who came to Ukraine to serve in the Ukrainian military, died in a Kharkiv hospital on Nov. 4, Polish Radio reported.

Polish journalist Karolina Batsa-Pogozelska announced Bednarsky's passing on her Facebook page.

According to the post, Bednarsky was involved in a serious car accident two weeks ago. He was then treated at a hospital in Kharkiv before eventually succumbing to his injuries. Batsa-Pogozelska reportedly took care of Bednarsky in the hospital and planned to transport him to Kyiv for further medical treatment.

Earlier this year, another Polish volunteer, identified only as Marek, died from injuries sustained near Bakhmut. Marek delivered humanitarian aid in numerous places throughout the country, including Irpin, Fastiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk.

