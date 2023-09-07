'Polite' Naples man will serve 2.5 years in summer cannabis possession case

A "very polite" Naples man pulled over for speeding in June will spend nearly 2.5 years in prison after a jury convicted him Wednesday for possession of cannabis, the State Attorney's Office reports.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Steven Sanchez, 56, saying he was speeding − 61 mph in a 45 mph zone − on Santa Barbara Boulevard near Whittaker Road about 10 a.m. June 20, his arrest records show.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop smelled marijuana, with Sanchez saying he had a bag of marijuana in the center console. He showed it to the deputy, reports indicate.

The bag had 23.4 grams of marijuana, with Sanchez telling officers he did not have a medical marijuana card. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a second bag containing drug paraphernalia.

"Steven was very polite and cooperative during this encounter," the deputy wrote, adding he released the vehicle to Sanchez' nephew.

A jury convicted him after a one-day trial of possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, the attorney's office said.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Steven Sanchez, of Naples, was speeding when officers found cannabis