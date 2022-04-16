Polite request from subway rider preceded B train slashing, with victim fearful of returning to mass transit

Rudeness turned to bloody rage after a Manhattan subway rider politely asked a teen straphanger to stop stepping on his work boots.

“Hey, be careful my bro,” victim Romulo Cuenca recalled saying before at least a half-dozen youths attacked him without provocation aboard a northbound B train, with one cutting the innocent victim with a blade that left him bleeding from two gashes across his forehead.

“I don’t really care about the punches,” said the 48-year-old Bronx father of three. “I would have preferred them to hit me ... when you go cutting, that’s another level.”

A porter at a Madison Ave. building, Cuenca recalled pulling his pepper spray to unsuccessfully fend off the suspects during the 4:20 p.m. assault on his April 6 trip back to the Bronx. He was surrounded by bags of groceries and frozen foods after a stop at Trader Joe’s before boarding the train on his normal commute, with about a dozen young males appearing on the train at W. 59th St.

“They’re being rowdy, eating chips and throwing bags on the floor,” he said. “Every time the doors open, they’re throwing cans out of the train ... The main aggressor started stepping on me.”

His low-key request to look out was greeted with anger as the youths charged suddenly toward Cuenca, who said one of the teens wielded a box cutter or razor blade.

“He was ready,” said Cuenca, who soon saw blood gushing from his forehead. “I just defended myself.”

While the suspects jumped off the train at Cathedral Parkway on 110th St., the battered and bleeding victim recounted riding another 10 stops to Tremont Ave. in the Bronx before finally spotting a police officer.

“Eric Adams is claiming to keep the subways safe,” said Cuenca, who needed a dozen stitches to close the wounds above his left eyebrow and the middle of his forehead. “But when I wanted to flag a police officer, I couldn’t find one.

“If they don’t get caught, they’re going to do this to somebody else. I want these kids to learn ... if you do the crime, you’ve got to do the time.”

Story continues

Police arrested two of the assailants last week: A 14-year-old boy and Ellinser Done, 18, who was charged with assault.

“This is not the first time they’ve acted up,” the victim, adding that the words he said to the boot-stomping suspect were carefully chosen. “The world we’re living in today, you can’t come out like that to people, because people are really on edge, angry.”

Cuenca only returned to work on Thursday, and his oldest son rode the train with him on the trip into Manhattan. The worker said he was considering switching to the pricier Metro-North train for safety reasons.

“I’ve got to be watching my back,” he said. “At my age, it sort of affects me in a different way. (My son) was worried that it would happen to me again.”