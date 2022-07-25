Political Ad Shows Doctor Asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott If He'll Allow An Abortion

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempts to curtail abortion rights in his state has made him the target of a scathing new political ad.

The ad, released Monday by Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, shows a doctor explaining to an expectant couple that their new child will be born with a “catastrophic brain abnormality” and will only be able to survive a few hours after birth.

“If she is to survive, she will live only a matter of hours after birth. During that time, she will experience a multitude of seizures and ultimately aspirate on her own bodily fluids. She will suffer,” the doctor explains. “A decision will need to be made on termination. I wish I could tell you what to do.”

The crying mother then starts to consider the available options only to have the doctor tell her that “here is only one person who can make this choice, and that person is Greg.”

The father wonders, understandably, “who the f**k is Greg?”

The doctor then opens a locker with the face of the Republican governor and grabs a red phone and places a call.

After a brief conversation, the doctor hangs up the phone and tells the parents, “Yeah, that’s gonna be a no. Best of luck to you.”

You can see the ad below.

Whose choice?

Texas women no longer have a choice to make their most personal decision. This is wrong! Texans need to fight back and vote for Democrats this November and vote against TxGOP. Vote them out!#WhoseChoice#MAGAtheGood#WomensRights#TxLegepic.twitter.com/vHyHMVbBTa — Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC (@MomsAGAbbott) July 25, 2022

The group’s website explains that it opposes Abbott because he and the Texas Republican Party “have neighbors turning against neighbors by putting a bounty on those who seek health care choices that they don’t agree with. They are taking our personal freedom over our own bodies!”

Story continues

In May 2021, Abbott signed a piece of anti-abortion legislation that banned the procedure at six weeks, which is before many patients even know they’re pregnant.

Last September, he dismissed concerns that the law doesn’t allow exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, and he claimed it didn’t matter because he promised he would get all rapists off the streets of Texas.

The law includes a mechanism that skirts legal challenges by having private citizens and not the state enforce the ban through civil suits. It also offers a $10,000 incentive to individuals who successfully sue a person for aiding and abetting someone seeking an abortion.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...