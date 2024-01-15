Political analyst Marc Sandalow weighs in on importance of Iowa caucuses
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
