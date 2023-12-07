Political analyst and residents weigh in on Republican debate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News analyzed Wednesday’s fourth Republican Primary Debate, the expectations of local residents, and what a political analyst feels it means at this point in the 2024 presidential race.

28/22’s Gianna Galli sat down to watch the debate with a local former political science professor.

On Wednesday night, the four Republican candidates took the stage with potentially one last opportunity to make their case before the 2024 Presidential Election.

A local college political science professor feels overall it was not a step in the right direction for these candidates.

Just a little more than 10 minutes into the fourth republican debate, attacks began between former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

A trend that took center stage for the majority of the debate on Wednesday among each of the candidates, and a trend that is far from what some American voters expect to see at this point in the debate race.

“It’s a chance for great leaders to emerge, and sort of, push the policy points of sitting politicians. It offers politicians who are in office right now a chance to see what the American people are responding to, what they want to see done. So it’s definitely a good opportunity to get some answers,” said Harvey’s Lake resident Nick Whitesell.

Except those answers were hardly addressed or given, according to Doctor David Sosar, retired King’s College Political Science Professor.

“I’m not comfortable with what they are doing at all here and I can see why when American voters are given the opinion polls this isn’t moving the needle at all,” Dr. Sosar explained.

Sosar has been analyzing American political debates for over half a century.

“One of the things that’s important if you wanted to break this on down is the business and inflation issues,” Dr. Sosar said.

Which he feels DeSantis had expressed the strongest throughout the debate.

“He’s fielding the negative comments, but he is also taking a little bit of time to expose a particular issue,” Dr. Sosar stated.

As with the three previous republican debates, former president Donald Trump was not in attendance on Wednesday night.

A decision that Whitesell and Sosar feel didn’t matter.

“You can’t really blame Trump and the position that he is in. He’s so far ahead in the polls. Something we have to remember is we have the four years of a track record with President Trump for better or worse so that’s a known variable,” Whitesell said.

“Whether people like Trump or not that’s sad. I’m just not happy with it,” Dr. Sosar said.

Even though the 2024 presidential election is still months away, Dr. Sosar advises the American voters to take this election seriously.

