The Political Beat 2024 Primary Election Guide

Primary election season is officially underway in North Carolina, and voters are choosing their party’s candidates for major races this year, including state governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and a slew of Congressional and state house seats.

There are hundreds of candidates in the running to represent the Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian parties in those races. Early voting began on Feb. 15, and North Carolina’s primary election day is March 5. That’s when we’ll have a clearer picture of who will be battling in the November general election.

The Political Beat team asked those candidates a series of questions about the issues that matter to North Carolina voters. You can see their responses in this county-by-county guide:

Check your voter registration status in North Carolina and make any changes, if necessary, by clicking this link.

You can find a voting location near you by clicking this link.

