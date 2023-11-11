Political and business leaders discuss change during war at NV event

"Success Formula for Ukraine: Big Day with NV," took place in Kyiv on Nov. 11 from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

NV hosted a large brainstorming session, inviting participants to discuss ideas about what can and should be changed in the country right now.

We stand on the threshold of a new undefined stage. The global landscape is changing once again. The strategic confrontation between authoritarian and democratic leaders is escalating. Old conflicts flare up, and new challenges emerge.

The war in Ukraine is becoming positional and risks dragging on for years, draining the country. We don't have answers to many questions, but we understand one thing for sure: we will do everything for victory, and despite everything, we will move forward.

What can be changed right now? What depends on each of us? What should we demand from the authorities? What push can business provide? How can we make Ukraine a country where our grandchildren and their children will dream to live without postponing it until after the war?

Speakers included Oleksander Kamishin, Strategic Industries Minister; Olha Stefanyshyna, Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration; Serhiy Zhadan, poet, writer, and public figure; Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz; Ella Libanova, academic in socioeconomics, demography, and labor economics; Vitaliy Portnikov, journalist; Tomasz Fiala, CEO of Dragon Capital; businessman, Vsevolod Kozhemyako, founder of the volunteer battalion Hromadske Radio, and member of the National Guard, and others.

NV has actively organized lectures and panel discussions over the past six years, featuring speakers such as American historian Francis Fukuyama, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, American-Swedish economist Anders Aslund, co-author of the bestseller "Why Nations Fail" James Robinson, and more.

