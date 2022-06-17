'Political' defense not admissible in Thomas case; examples of prior 'acts' also overruled

Jun. 17—SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' claim he is being prosecuted as political payback by a former opponent cannot be part of his defense in his sexual assault trial, a judge has ruled.

In court Thursday, Senior Judge Timothy Creany said "dreamed-up" allegations don't meet the legal threshold required to be admissible in court.

The motion was one of approximately a dozen trial-related questions that Creany ruled on — and one of several decisions where the veteran judge sought to make it clear that facts and evidence gathered about the alleged Sept. 18, 2021, assault will decide whether Thomas is guilty of the charges against him.

"Going forward, this case is not one that will be tried on a widespread conspiracy theory ... rather a very specific set of facts," Creany said.

That involves sorting out what happened that night and if Thomas was guilty of criminal charges alleged to have occurred, which include sexual assault and strangulation.

Creany also issued a similar ruling in defense attorneys Ryan Tutera's and Eric Jackson Lurie's favor, declining the state Office of Attorney General's separate motion that would have permitted them to inform jurors about allegations of previous bad "acts" by Thomas a year earlier.

That included written statements by a former paramour who indicated Thomas went to her mother's home while she was there — despite being told to leave.

In their motion, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte and Tomm Anthony Mutschler said Thomas "forced himself" on his ex-lover in an incident that did not result in criminal charges.

They said Thomas also made an unwanted visit to the residence of the woman he is charged with assaulting in the summer of 2020 — a year before the alleged sexual assault incident.

The attorneys told Creany they wanted to introduce the purported evidence as proof of a pattern of Thomas' intent, saying "similar facts" occurred two times earlier.

Creany acknowledged noticeable similarities between the incidents — but noted that as the trial judge in the case, he also had to weigh whether including the details rose to the level of being "necessary" to the extent the details would outweigh the juror prejudice it could cause against Thomas.

"A case should be proven on its (own) facts," Creany said, before ruling against the state attorney general's office.

Contempt motion denied

Creany's ruling barring Thomas' attempt at a "conspiracy" defense was the first time he directly addressed the topic in court — even though the suspended prosecutor and his legal team has brought up the notion several times to media and in proposed jury questionnaires.

On April 1, Creany did issue a decorum order, reminding attorneys and parties involved to refrain from making "extrajudicial" comments about the case outside court. Prosecutors sought to have Thomas held in contempt earlier this month after he commented to a Somerset newspaper that charges against him were "bogus" and "retaliatory" in what Mutschler called an "unrelated" story about asset forfeitures.

Lurie argued the Office of Attorney General's also made damaging statements about his client. They cited an April 29 statement to The Tribune- Democrat by the AG's communications office, saying it likened him to "abusers" but said they didn't see fit to make a contempt issue of it.

Creany said, in his view, Thomas crossed a line in making his comments.

But the judge said he was declining the contempt motion regardless, acknowledging he had not yet ruled on the "political" theories as inadmissible.

He also cited that his decorum order did not rise to the level of a stricter "gag" order.

"I hope that it's clear (now) ... and that we won't have to address this issue again," Creany said.

Deadlines, bond amendment

While defense requests to receive any DNA evidence results and video footage of a Windber officer's body and dash cam were approved — with 45-day deadlines — some of the case's other key motions weren't decided Thursday.

That included argument over wiretaps used to record conversations between Thomas and the woman he's accused of assaulting — the first a phone call Thomas made from his residence, and the second during a meeting and "confrontation" at a restaurant a day later.

Mutschler argued for the recordings to be permissible in trial.

He cited 27 court-approved occurrences when Pennsylvania judges approved the tapping of phone calls that he said were obtained and executed in the same manner — in the years since the Supreme Court set precedent on the matter.

Tutera argued the way the court- approved wire was granted was a form of trespassing regardless — and asked for 30 days to file a formal brief to Creany supporting his argument.

Creany said he will review both sides' arguments and issue a ruling afterward.

In a step Thomas' attorneys have been seeking since April, Creany did grant a motion that could allow Thomas and his wife, Amy, to resume contact again.

Despite argument from the attorney general's legal team, the request was granted after Amy Thomas took the stand again and requested the order be lifted.

She again testified that she has not felt threatened by her husband and wants him to return home with their family.

She said "publicity" about the case compelled her to leave her job and start her own law firm — a difficult task given the full responsibilities and household obligations she has to bear at home.

Tutera also argued that continuing a no-contact order between spouses who don't want it in place is "highly irregular" given that no incidents of domestic assault have been alleged about them in several months.

There are no active criminal assault-related charges pending between the pair in Somerset County.

Creany modified his bond order, amending it to "no violent contact" but noted adjustments — such as Thomas' ability to return home — must be formalized through the county probation office.

An electronic ankle monitor remains court-ordered, and with a separate no-contact order still in effect in Cambria County related to a 2021 allegation stemming from an alleged altercation recorded on FaceTime, Thomas remains prohibited from contacting his wife.

As of Wednesday, Thomas was scheduled to be arraigned on that case Tuesday in Cambria County court.

Among other decisions by Creany:

—Requests for defense counsel to be permitted to personally examine the alleged victim's telephones were denied, citing privacy rights.

But Creany directed prosecutors to complete a process of scouring the phone for evidence — including deleted messages, images and videos — and provide all case-related information to Thomas' attorneys within 45 days.

—A psychologist described as a sexual assault expert must also complete a report of her findings during the same time frame — and it, too, must be turned over to defense attorneys within 45 days.

—A defense request to remove Somerset County's court administrator from the case was denied. But Creany said "discretion" related duties specific to her involvement with potential or selected jurors will instead be handled by his office to avoid the the risk of any "appearance of impropriety" once selection is getting underway.

—A request to provide the personnel file of Windber police Chief Andrew Frear also was denied. The attorney general's office does not have the record, Creany noted, adding that it also was not relevant to Thomas' guilt or innocence.

Defense attorneys raised issues about the fact that Frear was captain of Johnstown's police department when an officer was under investigation for stealing drugs from an evidence locker — part of what became a broader investigation into the department that resulted in charges against one officer but found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Frear.

In the Windber sexual assault case against Thomas now proceeding toward trial, Frear — as Windber's chief — met in uniform with the alleged victim outside a Windber social club to discuss the allegations, prosecutors said.

While Creany said defense attorneys would have opportunities to question Frear about that incident, no evidence was presented by Thomas' attorneys to suggest anything related to the police chief's file could exonerate their client.

—Prosecutors' motion to include text messages from Thomas' phone sent to a colleague about getting "black out" drunk hours before the alleged assault are permissible in the trial.

Creany ruled against the defense, which said the colloquial terms could be misleading. The judge did add that the messages will be up for discussion — at sidebar away from the jurors' ears — during court, to ensure that they are introduced appropriately.