A political fight is brewing over the search for new University of Hawaii president. Here's why.

The search for a new University of Hawaii president has the institution's Board of Regents under political pressure.

The process to replace outgoing university President David Lassner has captivated students, faculty and state lawmakers. The 11-member board has exclusive authority over the selection, but it's facing criticism over perceived flaws in the search process, concerns about inclusivity and questions about transparency.

Lassner, a computer scientist and academic administrator, has been at the helm of the University of Hawaii since 2014, overseeing the state's only public system of higher education. The system, consisting of three universities and seven community colleges, educates approximately 50,000 students, or 83% of college students, in Hawaii.

"In most states, the community colleges are a separate system, and some states have multiple 4-year systems like California, the UC system and the Cal State system," University of Hawaii spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said. "(In Hawaii) UH offers the entire spectrum of higher education."

UH President David Lassner plans to step down before the end of 2024.

Lassner announced his retirement in September. But the search for his replacement has attracted scrutiny from state lawmakers, including Democratic Sens. Donna Mercado Kim, Michelle Kidani and Donovan Dela Cruz. Tensions have strained between Lassner and the state leaders questioning the university's spending priorities.

In response to Dec. 7 public testimony, the Board of Regents made the decision to revise its search plan, demonstrating a potential willingness to address concerns.

But it's not clear what changes will quell the complaints about the process.

An aerial view of the lower campus at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

A murky timeline for picking new president

Lassner announced his retirement earlier this year, but there is no exact date for him to step down from his post. According to Lassner, his final day will be determined by how quickly the regents can find a replacement.

"It took the board about a year to do the search that resulted in selecting me. And I thought it would likely take the same amount of time," Lassner told USA TODAY. "I want to retire by Dec. 31, 2024. And if they have a permanent president selected before then, I will work with them on a transition."

That timeline has drawn the ire of Mercado Kim, Kidani and Dela Cruz, who previously hinted that they believe a transition should happen even sooner.

Mercado Kim said that her concern lies within the uncertain timing of his departure as the university prepares to propose a new operating budget for the next two years.

"The timeline is very difficult because we certainly want a budget that will reflect the new vision and direction that the new president will take," Mercado Kim said. "The new budget for the next biennium in January gets prepared in July, August and September, which means the outgoing president will be preparing that budget. And it will come before us in January, and we will not have him there to defend the budget."

As Lassner noted all budget requests from the University of Hawaii are submitted by the Board of Regents. Those requests are considered by Hawaii's governor and state Legislature.

"It's not the president's budget; it's the Board of Regents' budget," Lassner said.

"Whenever somebody starts, they're going to inherit a lot of work in progress," Lassner explained. "And they're going to want to, you know, put their own stamp on that if it's in progress, and then they will also want to start their own initiatives."

The board plans to hire a search firm with a specialized knowledge of or a focus on Hawaii to carry out a nationwide search and attract potential candidates. On Dec. 17, the regents announced that recruitment for the job would end April 15, with the goal of a final selection in June.

The University of Hawaii-West Oahu, located in Kapolei, is one of three universities that are a part of the University of Hawaii system.

University president at odds with state senators

Lassner has long been at odds with Mercado Kim, Kidani and Dela Cruz, who have powerful roles in the Hawaii Senate.

Kidani and Mercado Kim serve as chair and vice chair of the Senate's Education Committee. Dela Cruz is chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The trio have argued that, when it comes to spending, the university's judgment and priorities are flawed.

In a July op-ed published in the Honolulu Civil-Beat, Mercado Kim criticized several of the university's major projects, including a temporary stadium, Ching Field, for its football program; a new student center and a perceived resistance to cost-saving measures for the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

Mercado argued more resources should go to support the university's student dorms, which have been under scrutiny for poor conditions.

"I don't have any animosity towards (Lassner)," Mercado Kim said. "But we have the responsibility and the oversight as far as the use of taxpayer dollars, tuition dollars, and to make sure that we're putting out a good program and education for our students, as well as housing, which has been neglected for a decade."

In response to Mecardo's op-ed, several of Lassner's allies jumped to his defense. State Rep. Amy Perruso, a Democrat, argued that the Hawaii Legislature failed to address UH priorities.

Former UH Regent Randy Moore, a retired public school teacher and Department of Education administrator, said Mercado Kim's piece was misleading. Moore argued that the university had an NCAA waiver for Ching Field, refuted claims of budget overruns and more as he touted the university's accomplishments.

Lassner also received support from Hawaii's congressional delegation, which includes Hawaii Democratic Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz and Democratic Reps. Ed Case and Rep. Jill Tokuda.

Alapaki Nahale-a, who serves as interim chair on the UH Board of Regents, is one of three regents who are awaiting confirmation from the Hawaii State Senate.

Worries arise about political pressure on the regents

Earlier this month, Christine Fern, executive director of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, expressed concerns about political attempts to influence the regents and the university's autonomy.

While 11 members on the board get to pick the university's next president, some worry that lawmakers will try to influence the decision.

Three of the regents − former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, board chair Alapaki Nahale-a and attorney Lauren Akitake − still need confirmation by the Hawaii Senate during the upcoming legislative session

While Nahale-a expressed confidence in the board's integrity and the regents' confirmation process, he suggested the regents awaiting confirmation could face pressure from state lawmakers.

“Are there individual legislators who may not want some of us confirmed because they don't agree with how we've played our role? Maybe. And that's their right, not to support or confirm," Nahale-a said. "(With regard to the other regents,) if they feel like they're being unduly influenced, then they have an obligation to report that. Whether they feel like they’re being pressured, I couldn’t answer."

Mercado Kim took exception to these concerns.

"They (the regents) are all strong individuals," Mercado Kim said. "I think (Fern) alluded that we try to influence these people. Can you see me influencing Neil Abercrombie? He has a bite of his own, and Lauren (Akitake) is a sharp women."

University of Hawaii students walk through Manoa's campus center.

What are students and faculty saying about ongoing tensions?

During the Dec. 7 University of Hawaii Board of Regents meeting, several students and faculty members advocated for inclusion in the search process and the selection of the next UH president.

The board has full authority to appoint the university's next president. Regents are nominated by the Regents Candidate Advisory Council, appointed by the governor, and confirmed by the Hawaii State Legislature.

Bronson Azama, president of the Associated Students of the University of Hawaii, said that his organization considers the process "undemocratic."

"The Board of Regents is a bunch of political appointees," Azama said. "In my opinion, whoever decides the next university president should be inclusive of the very people that are going to be impacted."

James Lee, who served on the UH Board of Regents from 2009 to 2014 and serves as chair of the Universities Association of Emeritus Regents, urged the board to share its powers with University of Hawaii stakeholders.

Lee suggested the selection committee should include representatives from the four authorized governance organizations at the university and consider the inclusion of a member of the community.

"Inclusion is the only way to prevent a situation where non-regent voices are relegated to second-class status, which is inconsistent with the board's continued commitment to its stakeholders," Lee said during his Dec. 7 testimony. "Avoid the politics; do what is best for the University of Hawaii, its students, and the state of Hawaii."

The UH Board of Regents does include one student regent, Abigail Mawae, who is pursuing a juris doctorate degree at Manoa's William S. Richardson School of Law. Mawae declined to comment to USA TODAY.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents is tasked with choosing its next president.

Regents' search plan changes course

Following the Dec. 7 meeting, the Board of Regents agreed to revise its search plan, with Nahale-a acknowledging flaws in the board's initial proposal.

Among the changes, the board will now hold a special Jan. 4 meeting. This meeting, open to the public, will finalize the details of an advisory group for the presidential search process, a potential accountability tool.

"(On Jan. 4) we're going to talk about how we create that advisory group. Who's on it? How do they get chosen, etc.? Nahale-a said. "So we're going to talk about what that might look like and how we can be as rigorous as possible about honoring (people's) voice."

Nahale-a said that the board is interested in conducting public forums, or "listening sessions," throughout the state.

On Dec. 17, the regents released an eight-question survey about the presidential search for students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members.

The survey, which is available through Feb. 15, asks questions such as what goals, values and capabilities the next president should possess and what the president's priorities should be as they lead a massive institution in the state impacting thousands of Hawaii residents.

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jeremy.yurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Hawaii presidential selection process draws criticism