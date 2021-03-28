The political impact of post-Covid positivity

Dante Chinni
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — It's been a long hard year for many Americans, from the arrival of COVID-19 and the economic pain it brought to a contentious presidential election and post-election period. But as COVID vaccination rates rise, key data points suggest something is lurking in the American electorate that we haven’t seen for a while: optimism.

American opinions about the direction of the country and the direction of the economy have improved dramatically in the last few months — and that shift could have a political impact in Washington.

This last week, Gallup released data showing that percentage of Americans who are satisfied with the direction of the country hit a nine-month high.

Cynics will rightly note that the number is still not stellar. No one comes home from school to brag to their parents about scoring 32 percent on a test. But it is the highest the figure has been since the pandemic began, tying the satisfied number from last May. And low satisfaction has become a hallmark of 21st century Americans. The number has been in the 30s or lower, often far lower, for most of the past decade.

The nation’s political tumult seems to have been a drag on the satisfaction score. Notably, the figure was rising last October, up to 28%, but the figure came crashing down in the post-election turmoil.

An 11 percent satisfaction number in January, just after the insurrection at the Capitol, was one of the lowest numbers on record. (The only lower figure, 7 percent, came in 2008 when the housing market was melting down.) The satisfaction score has improved more than 20 points since then, suggesting there is something to be said for calm and stability.

To be clear, there are still sharp partisan divides on that "satisfaction" question. In a late October Gallup survey, the "satisfaction" number was being driven entirely by Republicans. The most recent figures are being pushed by Democrats.

Back in October, 60 percent of Republicans were satisfied with the direction of the country and only 3 percent of Democrats agreed. Now 52 percent of Democrats are satisfied and only 7 percent of Republicans.

But the latest numbers reflect more than just a simple partisan flip-flop. The latest data also show a 9-point bump among independents, which suggests a somewhat broader-based upturn in opinion.

And beyond the simple and somewhat nebulous idea of "satisfaction," there are more positive feelings about the economy coming from Americans as well. The latest Index of Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan finds Americans feeling better about the economy than they have since last March.

The index is calculated through a monthly survey of 500 or more Americans that asks 50 core questions. And that current figure, a score of 83, is still low historically speaking. The index was in the 90s for most of the last four years before COVID.

But the uptick is particularly noteworthy not only because it is high for the last year, but also because it comes with more Americans getting vaccinated. It suggests people believe things have gotten better and set to improve more.

And this week brought some evidence to back that sunnier view as the "initial unemployment claims" number dropped to a new post-pandemic low.

After peaking at 6.8 million the week of March 28 in 2020, the number had come down sharply and has been bouncing around in 725,000 to 780,000 range. But this week marked the first time the number dipped below 700,000, with the figure clocking in at 684,000.

This latest dip could end up being a blip, of course, if the numbers could climb again next week, but the overall trend has been good in recently. For the last few weeks, the number for initial claims has been at its lowest since October, before the COVID spike over the holidays.

Any of these numbers would be a good sign for the country, but taken together there is a larger trend in the data. People seem to be feeling better about where the country is headed, and the numbers seem to suggest there is some reason for that.

To be clear, there's still a long way to go to dig out from the COVID-19 pandemic. There are likely still hurdles to come, but the current and somewhat abrupt shift in mood may have bigger meaning in 2021.

For decades now, there has been a strong gravitational pull toward pessimism in American politics that's been hard to overcome. As a new administration and Congress set about to addressing a long list of challenges facing the country, a positive electorate could make the task a little easier.

Recommended Stories

  • Two Indian states vote in test for Modi

    Voters in India's Assam and West Bengal cast their ballots on Saturday in elections that will indicate how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support is holding up after a year of the coronavirus pandemic and months of protests against his farm reforms. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned energetically for their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, encouraging defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.

  • Bangladeshi protesters clash with police during strike

    Bangladesh security forces opened fire and used tear gas Sunday to disperse thousands of protesters who were enforcing a nationwide general strike they called to denounce violence at a previous protest over a visit by India's prime minister. At least one man was shot in Sanarpara in Narayanganj district after thousands of protesters, mostly students from Islamic schools, blocked a major highway connecting Dhaka with the southeastern port city of Chattogram, said Mohamamed Zayedul Alam, the area’s police superintendent. The man was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.

  • 40 million vaccine doses thus far unused; 35% of American adults have had a shot: live COVID-19 updates

    40 million vaccine doses delivered to state health agencies and private pharmacies have thus far gone unused or just been wasted.

  • Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

    Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capital's hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to treat. Published by Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, it comes as French President Emmanuel Macron has been vigorously defending his decision not to completely lockdown France again as he did last year. The Paris-region doctors who wrote in Le Journal du Dimanche said: “We have never known such a situation, even during the worst (terror) attacks” that targeted the French capital, notably assaults by Islamic State extremists in 2015 that killed 130 people and filled Paris emergency wards with the wounded.

  • Modi's party seeks big win as 2 key Indian states vote

    Two Indian states with sizeable Muslim populations began voting in local elections Saturday in a test of strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist agenda is being challenged by months of farmer protests and a fresh wave of the pandemic. Top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Modi, have campaigned heavily to win West Bengal for the first time and dislodge the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam state. The BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities, and faces stiff challenges in both states with populations that are nearly 30% Muslim.

  • Why a 4th COVID-19 wave may look different than previous surges

    As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations creep up across the country, health officials are continuing to urge caution, warning that despite the acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, the nation could face a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, if Americans let their guards down too rapidly. “We’re seeing rising cases in several locations around the world, including in some U.S. states so a fourth wave seems possible,” Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, told ABC News. At a White House briefing earlier this week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on that she is concerned the U.S. could see "another avoidable surge" in COVID cases if mitigation measures – such as testing, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowds – are not observed.

  • Former CDC director sparks controversy with coronavirus lab theory

    Dr. Robert Redfield said he believes the coronavirus may have escaped from a lab.

  • Riding along with Jane Fonda as she joins Indigenous water protectors to protest the Line 3 pipeline

    Some activists have been locking themselves inside the pipeline and taking other action to disrupt Line 3.

  • A rainy forecast is threatening NASCAR’s dirt race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

    What is the weather like near Bristol Motor Speedway? Could rain delay NASCAR’s dirt races at Bristol? Here’s the latest.

  • Biden would beat Trump again if they both run in 2024, poll suggests

    Latest favourability ratings from YouGov/The Economist see Democrat ahead

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Virginia Beach shooting: Two dead and several injured at popular spring break location

    Police chief describes it as ‘a very chaotic night at the beach’

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Georgia activists push for Coca-Cola boycott over voter suppression bill

    The new restrictive voter laws signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp yesterday have prompted activists to call on major corporations to denounce the Republican-backed efforts or face boycotts. The leaders of the AME Sixth Episcopal District told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they will call for a statewide boycott of Georgia-based Coca-Cola Enterprises until the company opposes the new voting measures. Coca-Cola is headquartered in Atlanta.

  • White House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured

    The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely after U.S. and other international companies came under attack from Chinese consumers for committing not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region. "The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Trump defends Capitol rioters who were ‘hugging and kissing the police’ as they went in

    Former president suggests his supporters and police ‘had great relationships’

  • 'I can't believe this is happening': Travelers recount tales of getting stuck in Mexico after positive COVID tests

    A CDC order that went into effect requiring a negative COVID test before flying to the U.S. has temporarily stranded some travelers in Mexico.

  • 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel and traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.