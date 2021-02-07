Political infighting threatening Venezuela’s access to COVID vaccine

Antonio Maria Delgado, Jacqueline Charles

As countries scramble to gain access to a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines, political infighting is keeping Venezuela out of the race altogether, with Nicolás Maduro and the opposition accusing one another of blocking access to doses through a United Nations program.

The COVAX Facility, run in Latin America by the UN’s Pan American Health Organization, has set aside 1.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines for the oil-producing country, but they will not be distributed until Venezuela pays the $18 million it owes to the program, which is due Tuesday.

“There are still some issues regarding the payment because Venezuela is a country of high financing,” Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of PAHO, said at a recent press briefing.

Paolo Balladelli, PAHO’s representative in Venezuela, added that, “It is essential to count on the support of all parties and proceed to the payment on February 9.”.

COVAX appears to be the country’s best hope at gaining access to vaccines developed by pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Maduro previously announced that he made arrangements to obtain about 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, but it is not known how he plans to pay for them or when they would be available in Venezuela.

COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing initiative coordinated by the World Health Organization and other partners to ensure that poor nations have access to the shots. If approved, the program would provide inoculations for about 3% of the Venezuelan population.

Venezuela has 128,000 registered cases and 1,209 deaths, figures that are much lower than that that of neighboring countries, but members of the country’s scientific community have warned that they are likely underrepresented due to the low number of tests conducted in the country.

The U.S.-sanctioned Maduro regime, cash-strapped and with squeezed access to the international financial system, had hoped to obtain the money it needs for the program by selling a portion of the $2 billion in gold that the country has in Great Britain.

Those assets, however, are frozen pending the outcome of a trial under review by the British Supreme Court that in essence must determine who the U.K. deems is the true leader of Venezuela, Maduro or opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who Washington sees as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro’s government accuses Guaidó of denying the access to those funds because he wants to steal them.

“With the funds blocked abroad, Venezuela could easily pay for all the vaccines against COVID-19 to cover the more than 30 million Venezuelans,” the president of the pro-Maduro National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said recently. “Guaidó’s main dream is to take over that gold.”

The opposition, however, denies those claims, saying the regime is the one causing the problem.

“That’s the dictatorship’s propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world,” Guaidó said during press conference in which he also said that Venezuelan assets controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could in fact be used to pay for the vaccines.

During this week’s media briefing, PAHO officials said that both sides are still showing interest in working out the problems to gain access to COVAX.

“President Maduro announced his willingness to achieve access to vaccines through the COVAX Facility but also from other sources, and likewise the Guaidó group has expressed their intentions as well,” said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies.

“Many other actors from the international community are working hard to achieve a situation where Venezuela can have access to the vaccines and these steps of course require more discussion, more agreements, more facilities,” he added. ”I think we’re on the right path. And if we can all put up our part to continue in our negotiations, it would benefit both the Venezuelan population inside Venezuela and outside Venezuela.”

Opposition leader Miguel Pizarro, Guaidó’s emissary to the United Nations, said that for any vaccination campaign to be successful, the Maduro government must also open its doors to international aid agencies the strongman has been largely reluctant to let in. The country experiences routine power outages, which could pose a challenge to keeping shots refrigerated.

“It’s unthinkable to launch the vaccination campaign without territorial access, and that is where any humanitarian response gets really complicated,” Pizarro said. “The regime must make the decision to allow this help to come in for the program to be implemented under humanitarian principles and under the guidance of the United Nations agencies in the field”.

Pizarro said the opposition wants any vaccine campaign to be monitored by international or independent parties. He accused Maduro of violating a previous PAHO pact between his regime and the opposition to distribute protective equipment for medical personnel and COVID testing kits.

The equipment arrived but was never distributed, while only 3,000 of the 340,000 testing kits sent to Venezuela were used, Pizarro said.

While there is uncertainty surrounding Venezuela’s access to COVAX, concerns about the Russian vaccine dissipated somewhat this week after an article published in The Lancet declared that the Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective. The article provided the first scientific data available on Sputnik V, which was previously seen by many Venezuelan doctors as a untested experimental drug.

“Until this week there was a great deal of concern,” said to Dr. Huníades Urbina, head of the Venezuelan Society of Childcare and Pediatrics. “But now that it was published in Lancet, it is very likely it will end up obtaining the required approval.”

It is not yet clear how the regime plans to pay for the 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine when it is having problems paying $18 million required for the COVAX facility. The Russian government has traditionally been a close ally to Venezuela, securing a number of oil and weapons deals with Caracas in the past, while also donating medical supplies during the pandemic.

“Buying directly from the pharmaceutical firm instead of using COVAX is way more expensive,” Urbina added. “So we fear that if you don’t have the $18 million, it is less likely you would be available to pay market prices.”

Latest Stories

  • Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs's show

    Fox News has canceled "Lou Dobbs Tonight," the program hosted by one of Donald Trump's most ardent defenders, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutSenator Ivanka?The growing white supremacist threat

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Former CIA officer explains why Biden is right not to 'run the risk' of sending Trump intelligence briefings

    President Biden told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell he doesn't think former President Donald Trump should receive classified intelligence briefings, questioning whether there's any upside to it and suggesting Trump's "erratic behavior" could lead to him eventually revealing sensitive information pertaining to national security. It's not clear if Biden will officially cut off Trump's access, but such a move would be unprecedented — traditionally, former presidents can request and receive briefings. David Priess, who briefed former President George H.W. Bush for many years after he left office, told The Washington Post that ex-presidents continue to receive intelligence briefings because even though they're no longer in an official position of power, they are considered representatives of the United States, especially by foreign leaders, for the rest of their lives. He added that presidents also may turn to their predecessors for advice on international affairs. That said, Priess agrees with Biden that an exception could be made for Trump since "there's no chance of Biden reaching out to Trump ... So why would Biden run the risk of Trump's disclosure of sensitive information by agreeing to such briefings?" Journalist Yashar Ali did note that former presidents can also interact with other governments privately, as former President Bill Clinton did when he traveled to North Korea in 2009 to secure the release of two journalists being held there. Clinton, Ali, notes was briefed even though it wasn't an official U.S. government trip. 2. For example, when President Clinton when to North Korea to secure the release of two journalists who were being held by Kim Jong-Il, he was given an intelligence briefing even though the trip was a private one and not an official US government trip. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 6, 2021 Of course, Trump wasn't exactly known for devouring his daily briefings while in office, so it's not clear sending them now would offer the Biden administration much comfort, either way. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutHarris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communitiesSenator Ivanka?

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • Mike Pence starting podcast to 'share the good news of conservatism'

    Barely two weeks after leaving office, the former US vice president Mike Pence has switched his attention to “attracting new hearts and minds to the conservative cause” as the host of a podcast directed at American youth. Mr Pence will become the first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group set up in the 1960s to promote conservative values among a generation of high school and college students and those just embarking on their working lives. Hosting a podcast will be familiar territory for Mr Pence, who was a prominent conservative radio voice in the Midwest for several years before his election to Congress in 2000. Billing himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a milder version of the firebrand right-wing radio personality beloved by Donald Trump's supporters, Mr Pence hosted discussions on conservative and religious themes. “The Vice-President will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward,” a Pence spokesperson said of the podcast, according to Politico.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol rioter asked family if he could stay with them — one called the FBI, feds say

    Federal prosecutors said the man was captured on video yelling “F— the blue” at police officers.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • Suburban Atlanta county removes Confederate monument

    A suburban Atlanta county has removed a Confederate monument from its historic courthouse square and placed it into storage. The monument, installed in 1993 in the Gwinnett County seat of Lawrenceville, was removed Thursday night after commissioners approved the step on Tuesday. The monument was taken to an undisclosed location, where it will be held while the courts decide whether the county was justified in removing it under a state law that prohibits removal or relocation of Confederate monuments.

  • Virginia woman dies shortly after Covid vaccination, though no link has been found

    No cause of death was determined, and it was not known if any underlying conditions might have contributed.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Teen killed, two other people injured during incident at east Charlotte office site

    Police found “a teenage juvenile male” who had been shot in the head

  • New Israeli Covid drug which cured 30 cases of disease hailed by scientists as 'huge breakthrough'

    A new coronavirus drug which successfully cured 30 cases of the disease in Israeli hospital patients has been hailed by scientists as a ‘huge breakthrough’. The EXO-CD24 substance was developed at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv and successfully completed its first phase of clinical trials on Friday. The treatment was given to 30 patients with coronavirus, whose conditions ranged from moderate to severe. Twenty-nine of the patients were then discharged from the hospital in the following three to five days, while one patient took slightly longer to recover. A protein known as CD24 is delivered to the lungs by exosomes in the drug, which helps to rebalance the immune system and prevent it from overreacting to the virus. Professor Nadir Arber originally designed EXO-CD24, which is breathed in as a gas and taken once every five days, in order to treat patients who had ovarian cancer. “Even if the vaccines do their job, and even if there aren't any new mutations, one way or another, the coronavirus will be staying with us,” Prof Arber told the news site Arutz Sheva. “That’s why we developed this special medication. It’s been about half a year from the time the idea was hatched to the first human trials [being] conducted.” Roni Gamzu, the director of the Ichilov Medical Centre, said that the research during phase one of the trial was “advanced and sophisticated and may save coronavirus patients”. Speaking to the Times of Israel, he said: “The results of the phase one trials are excellent, and all give us confidence in the method Arber has been researching in his lab for many years.” No placebo was used in the first stage of the trial, and the next phase of the clinical trials will continue to examine the effects and efficacy of the treatment. The drug Allocetra, which has been developed at the Hadassah Medical Centre, has also reported promising results in the second stage of its clinical trial. Israel announced yesterday that it will ease lockdown restrictions but keep its borders closed after a drop in its number of coronavirus cases.