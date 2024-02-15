Political ‘match making’ with local El Paso candidates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Rising’s University of Texas at El Paso chapter held an event Wednesday, Feb. 14 to help boost civic engagement with young El Pasoan voters in a unique way.

Local candidates were able to sit one-on-one with community members for an average of three minutes to discuss each candidate’s stance on key issues.

Alexa Carranco, advocacy field organizer with Texas Rising said the organization had a purpose with focalizing the theme around Valentine’s Day: “[Forums] can be very monotonous, very formal and we just wanted to do something that the students would feel comfortable doing, something that’s in their comfort zone. It’s just a conversation with the candidate.”

Local candidates at the event were:

Nancy Casa (D), El Paso District Attorney candidate

Bill Hicks (R), El Paso District Attorney candidate

James Montoya (D), El Paso District Attorney candidate

Alma Trejo (D), El Paso District Attorney candidate

Jackie Arroyo Butler (D), El Paso County Commissioner 1 candidate

Claudia Rodriguez (R), El Paso County Commissioner 1 candidate

Iliana Holguin (D), El Paso County Commissioner 3 candidate

Michael Gonzales (D), El Paso County Sheriff candidate

Minerva Torres Shelton (R), El Paso County Sheriff candidate

The “speed dating” format allowed for short but focused conversations, something organizers said would appeal to younger voters who do not have time to look into every single candidate before election day.

Texas Rising was joined by UTEP’s Student Government Association and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Eta Pi Omega Chapter

President of AKA Sorority Inc., Eta Pi Omega Chapter, Talesh Sweetenberg, said younger voters are not only the future, but also the now: “It’s very important that their voices are heard, and we understand that they’re our future so it’s important for them to ask those very intimate questions with the candidates so they can get answers to their question.”

UTEP student, Javier Gomez, attended the event and said he thought it was good: “It’s really important for us to start getting involved now that way we can vote in a way that not only benefits business in the city but the citizens of the city and people who do not have the ability to vote.”

“Historically in El Paso we have an extremely low youth voter turnout, a lot of older people turn out to vote but young people don’t. Especially on campus we don’t have a lot of voters so we just want to make sure that they have access to these forums so they can be informed with whoever they vote for,” said Carranco.

