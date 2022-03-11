'It's a political move': Relatives defend Lakeland siblings accused in U.S. Capitol riot

LAKELAND – A day after his brother and sister were indicted on charges that could yield long prison sentences, Gabriel Pollock stood behind the counter at Rapture Guns and Knives in North Lakeland, relaxed and grinning.

Pollock said he considers Olivia Pollock and Jonathan Pollock victims of politics after they were charged with assaulting law-enforcement offers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, among other offenses. Olivia Pollock pleaded not guilty Thursday in a virtual court appearance, while authorities had not yet found and arrested Jonathan Pollock as of Friday afternoon.

“I do feel like it is a political move that’s being perpetrated, which — it’s sad,” Gabriel Pollock said. “It’s not how the country should be run.”

Gabriel Pollack, owner of Rapture Guns and Knives in North Lakeland, talks about his brother and sister, Olivia and Jonathan Pollock, who are facing federal charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Olivia was arrested June 30. Jonathan has not been located and arrested yet, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has also charged three associates — Joshua Doolin, 22, of Lakeland; Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Lakeland; and Michael Perkins, 37, of Plant City.

Olivia Pollock, 30, lives on a cluster of connected tracts in the Kathleen area owned by various relatives, some of whom have resided there for decades. When approached at the property Friday morning, she declined an interview request and asked a reporter and photographer to leave.

Bumper stickers supporting former President Donald Trump could be seen on vehicles parked at the property. A permanent, homemade sign on one of the family lots also declared loyalty to Trump and proclaimed, “We stand for freedom and our flag. We only kneel for Almighty God.”

A smaller sign, recently added, said: “Free the Jan. 6 political prisoners.”

Gabriel Pollock, also 30 but not Olivia’s twin, owns the gun store, where he said Jonathan Pollock and Hutchinson previously worked. A sign outside the entrance announced, “Yes, we are open.”

One of the Pollock homes that was raided by the FBI amid its investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gabriel Pollock posted on Facebook on June 30 — the day of Olivia’s arrest — that the business was closed until further notice.

“We would appreciate prayers for my family at this time,” the post read. “Thank you for understanding.”

That post drew nearly 30 comments, most of them offering prayers or simply showing an emoji of clasped hands. The store reopened Wednesday, according to a subsequent post.

“I’ve been hearing, from customers, overwhelming support for them,” Gabriel Pollock said. “The community is really stepping up to, you know, just share their love and support. With everything going on in the country, I think people are pretty fed up with the way the country’s being taken away from the people.”

A 53-page arrest affidavit unsealed Thursday describes in great detail the alleged actions of the Pollocks, Doolin, Hutchinson and Perkins outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The report, prepared by an FBI agent based in Lakeland, draws upon photos and videos from the riot, many taken from body cameras worn by law-enforcement officers.

The affidavit alleges that the four men all assaulted officers while pushing their way toward the Capitol amid a mob of Trump supporters. The report says Olivia Pollock punched at one officer, elbowed another in the chest and tried to wrest a baton away from another.

Is Gabriel Pollock worried about the fates of his brother and sister?

A Trump campaign sign outside a property owned by members of the Pollack family on in North Lakeland has an addition: "Free the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners." Two members of the family have been charged with participating in violence on officers trying to protect the Capitol from rioters on Jan. 6.

“I heard the charges, you know, and I don’t see how they can justify the — they’re trying to get her for 11 years,” he said. “When did getting hit over the head with a baton justify 11 years in prison? So it’s excessive.”

The Ledger asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington for the potential sentences each of the five is facing but didn’t get a response by Friday afternoon.

Gabriel Pollock said he didn’t know where Jonathan might be.

“He could be anywhere,” he said. “He was working a couple of jobs out of town, the last I heard. I don’t know.”

A team led by FBI agents arrested Olivia Pollock at her family’s home early on June 30. Gabriel Pollock condemned the methods the authorities used that day.

North Lakeland siblings Olivia Pollock, left, and Jonathan Pollock, were charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“When in America did you need three armored personnel carriers with 40 fully armored U.S. Marshals to arrest a young lady?” he said. “They had over 100 FBI agents and local community cops on my mom and dad’s property for one young lady. … So, really, it’s sad that the FBI has resorted to these tactics. It’s sickening that that’s what the country has gone to, something that they could have done over the phone.”

The arrest affidavit makes it clear the FBI knew the family owned a gun store. Assault-style weapons were displayed on a wall behind the counter Friday morning.

Andrea Aprea, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Tampa, said the agency doesn’t provide details on specific tactics used in making arrests.

“As with any FBI investigation, all necessary safeguards are taken to ensure public safety,” Aprea said by email.

Gabriel Pollock said his sister Christiana Bull lives in a trailer on the family property with her three daughters, ages 1, 3 and 4. He said they were at home when the FBI raided the property on June 30.

“My sister called me; she thought everybody was dead,” Pollock said. “They threw 30-something flash bangs into my mom and dad’s house and the local buildings, so she woke up. They were throwing flash-bangs under her trailer, and she has three little girls.”

Pollock said FBI agents confiscated electronic devices, including Olivia’s cell phone. He said she almost missed her virtual court hearing Thursday because she couldn’t be reached without her phone to get the details.

Pollock said he was perplexed that an evidence report left at his parents’ home showed the agents also took his father’s Trump flag.

“I was like — so you vote for the wrong person in this country now, and you’re hauled off to jail,” Pollock said. “That is sad for a country that we promote freedom.”

Robert Bull, Christiana’s husband, also defended his relatives. He said Doolin is a cousin of Olivia and Jonathan Pollock.

This image taken from video shot on Jan. 6 shows Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland attacking a police officer outside the U.S. Capitol, according to an FBI affidavit.

Bull, 31, emphasized that the Pollocks are churchgoing people.

"I’m not sure if they’re (authorities), like, against Christian families or something or what the government’s doing about it," he said, "but it is wrong because they definitely went about it thinking there was some type of armed and dangerous (resident), but no one’s dangerous. That family, I’ve been married into the family for seven years, and it is a very upstanding family in the North Lakeland community. I mean you could go around and you could probably talk to anybody around about that family, and they will have nothing but good things to say about the family.”

Bull expressed concern for the safety of Jonathan Pollock, who is being sought by authorities. He said a warrant listed him as armed and dangerous.

“He’s 22 years old and he is not extremely dangerous, and he’s not armed,” Bull said. “So they’re literally putting a death sentence on him by putting that out and publicizing that to any new cops, to any cops, like, pretty much if you see him you better take him down because he’s armed and extremely dangerous, which he’s not.”

Some family members attend Kathleen Baptist Church, though Bull said Olivia and Jonathan do not attend regularly. A sign for the church was displayed Friday on the family property.

Lead Pastor Mike Heath spoke of the Pollocks as a valued and influential part of the church family.

Heath said Wednesday that he had seen cruel posts about the family on social media since reports of Olivia Pollock’s arrest.

“To be honest, it is disappointing that they have been hurt the way they’ve been hurt,” Heath said. “It bothers me, you know. There’s a lot of half truths and untruths and things that people are saying that they obviously don’t know this family well to say, so it just disappointments me that people are making allegations and saying the hurtful things they’re saying when they don’t even know the family well enough to know if the things they’re saying are grounded in truth at all.”

Heath said he hadn’t seen the specific charges against the Kathleen residents, but he offered support for them.

“It would be like you, if you and your wife had gone to D.C. like they did, and going there to pray for the president and to pray for our country, and just because you were there, now you’re caught up in all of this kind of stuff,” he said. “And if our government spent their time looking at our enemies as much as they’re looking at innocent people, we would be in a much stronger posture than we are right now.”

Jonathan Pollock stands at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to an arrest affidavit from an FBI agent.

Heath said he isn’t concerned that the church’s reputation could be tarnished by association with the Pollock family.

“I know what truth is, and that’s where I like to stand,” he said. “So I’m not worried about people saying disparaging things, if they feel so inclined. You and I were created by the same holy God, and when you stand for truth God protects and he defends and he clears and he provides.”

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

