Political newcomers vying for supervisor seats in Kiski Township

Oct. 31—Voters in the Kiski Township supervisors race will have their choice of four candidates vying for four open seats in the Nov. 7 election, with two seats available for six-year terms and two seats for four-year terms.

There are three candidates on each term's ballot. Mary Long, who is cross-filed, and Republican Brittany Hilliard are on the ballot for both term options.

They are joined by Democrat Ronald Baker on the ballot for the six-year term and Republican Thomas B. Kelly for the four-year term.

The winners will join Supervisor Chairman Chuck Rodnicki, who is not up for election this year.

During the May primary, newcomers Hilliard and Long, a write-in candidate, defeated incumbents Jeff Snyder, Rich Frain and Mike Bash.

If Hilliard or Long were to win a seat for both terms, they would have to choose which term to accept. The seat for the other term then would be deemed vacant, and the 2024 board of supervisors would be required to appoint someone to fill that seat.

The four candidates were asked to answer the following questions:

—Why are you running?

—What's the biggest issue facing the township and what can be done about it?

—What is your stance on the alligator (exotic pet) issue in the news cycle, and should exotic reptiles be allowed in the township?

Ronald Baker

Baker, 63, is a lifelong resident who has worked for Kiski Township for more than 20 years.

He said he is running for supervisor to change the direction the township has been going.

"The events of last year have proved Kiski needs change, as the same group of men have been in power for far too long and wasting spending with no accountability and overall corruption," he said. "This has caused this township to move in a negative direction."

Baker is looking to cut wasteful spending that, he said, the current board has overseen for years.

"I'll bring transparency and create an open dialogue with all stakeholders that have been nonexistent for years," he said.

Baker said his experience working in the township's road department has shown him that infrastructure improvements are needed.

With regard to the alligator issue, he said the township has an ordinance on the books that has not been enforced.

"We need to enforce the rules and regulations we have now, instead of reinventing the wheel," he said. "This alligator issue shows how the current board is out of touch with the residents and not being transparent, trying to sneak in a new ordinance which would adversely affect the residents, then lie about it.

"Change is desperately needed in this township."

Thomas B. Kelly

Kelly, 45, also is a lifelong resident of Kiski Township. He was born disabled and uses a wheelchair and mobility scooter.

"I have limits, but have no limitations," he said.

His architectural skills are something he hopes to use to help build better roads in the township.

Transparency is one of the biggest issues facing the township, Kelly said.

"The residents have no idea what is going on most of the time," he said. "And when they do ask questions, they get haphazard answers, which is confusing for the residents. I hope to change that."

Kelly said it has been a long time coming for new people to be elected as supervisors.

"The same ones have been in office for too long," he said. "It's time for a change. Kiski Township needs new supervisors so it can grow positively."

Brittany Hilliard

Hilliard, 29, said she is running to put a stop to "corruption" and serve the residents with integrity and transparency.

"I'm aware there are a lot of issues in the township, and I look forward to working with the board to fix the issues and create some positive changes," she said. "I've discussed some of these issues extensively with candidates Ron Baker and Thomas Kelly, and we're ready to take on this challenge together."

Hilliard said a lack of accountability, poor budgeting and a lack of honesty are other issues facing the township.

"I intend to use my finance degree to correct the poor budgeting and allocate funds more efficiently," she said.

A lack of transparency and a resistance to listening to residents has been one of the biggest issues in the township, she said.

"I plan to listen to all residents, respect them and advocate for them, while being completely transparent," Hilliard said. "The residents will always come first."

On the alligator issue in the township, it never should have happened, Hilliard said.

"There's an ordinance (3-2021) in place to regulate the possession of exotic animals, but it hasn't been enforced," she said. "My goal is to update ordinances and ensure they're enforced to avoid further issues with exotic animals. I would like to keep all residents happy and safe."

Mary Long

Long said there are three things she would do if elected as a supervisor.

She said she would like to "keep zoning the way it is and agriculture remaining the same, while encouraging small, local business growth."

Cutting excess spending and finding ways to save money also is important to Long.

She would like to "take time to meet with and truly listen to residents and be a mediator for all of Kiski Township," she said.

"I'm asking my fellow township residents to vote for me so I can work on these and much more as their supervisor," Long said.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .