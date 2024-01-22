Political Notebook: Few new candidates this week as filing deadline approaches

Candidate filing deadline looms. Where are the local candidates?

The filing deadline for candidates in this year's election is two weeks away. But as of Friday, the number of candidates for Washington County offices was sparse.

Only one candidate is actively listed for the four open seats on the Washington County Board of Education, two candidates have filed for mayor of Hagerstown and three have filed for the five-member Hagerstown City Council.

The filing deadline is 9 p.m. Feb. 9.

New filings for Hagerstown offices include one incumbent

A Hagerstown businessman has joined the race for Hagerstown's next mayor.

Stephen S. Schutte filed Thursday for mayor, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Two more candidates have filed for Hagerstown City Council. They include Mark Bell, who filed Jan. 12, and incumbent Councilwoman Tia Burnett, who filed Thursday.

All these local offices are nonpartisan.

Delaney makes it official

She announced her candidacy last fall, but April McClain Delaney has officially joined the crowded field for the U.S. House of Representatives from District 6, which includes all of Washington County.

Delaney, a Democrat and the wife of former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-6th, filed Thursday.

— Tamela Baker

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Political Notebook for Jan. 22