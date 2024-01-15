Political Notebook: Legislative delegation chooses leadership, more candidates file

Washington County delegation selects 2024 session leadership

The Washington County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly selected a new vice-chair at its first meeting of the 2024 session on Jan. 11 while unanimously deciding to retain the chair from the previous year.

Del. Bill Wivell, R-Washington/Frederick, was selected as chair, a position he has held since 2019. Del. Terry Baker, R-Washington/Allegany, was selected as vice-chair after Sen. Mike McKay, R-Garrett/Allegany/Washington, who served as the county delegation’s vice-chair last year, put Baker’s name forward.

In this file photo, from left to right, Dels. Terry Baker, Bill Wivell, and William Valentine, the three Republican delegates who represent portions of Washington County, stand on the House floor in Annapolis, Maryland after being sworn in on the first day of the legislative session, Jan. 11, 2023. Not pictured here is Democratic Del. Brooke Grossman, also of Washington County, who said earlier in the day securing funding for a field house in Hagerstown was a top priority.

Both Wivell and Baker were selected by a unanimous vote of the six member delegation, one day after the House of Delegates and Senate picked its leaders for the 2024 session.

— Dwight A. Weingarten

Ficker files for U.S. Senate

Perennial candidate Robin Ficker filed last week to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Since 1976, Ficker has run for everything from Montgomery County Council to governor. He served one term in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1979 to 1983 and last ran for the U.S. Senate in 2000.

Political notebook

While running for governor in 2022, Ficker, a Montgomery County defense attorney, was disbarred after complaints over his handling of a 2018 District Court case. Those complaints included failing to appear in court, making contradictory statements and others.

Also filing last week for the U.S. Senate in the Republican primary was Baltimore County businessman John Thormann.

They are seeking the open seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Congressional candidate wins Latino endorsements

Although he had not yet officially filed as of Friday afternoon, Del. Joe Vogel, D-Montgomery has received endorsements from Latino leaders in his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 6.

According to his campaign, Vogel has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.; Congressional Hispanic BOLD PAC and the Latino Victory Fund.

He has also posted endorsements from U.S. Reps. Becca Balint, D-Vt.; Mark Takano, D-Calif.; and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

— Tamela Baker

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Political Notebook for Jan. 15