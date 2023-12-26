Political Notebook: Trone announces endorsements, Alsobrooks shakes up campaign staff

Democratic House leaders endorse Trone's Senate run

U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th, received the endorsements of some of his party’s leaders in the House of Representatives on Monday in his bid to cross the Capitol complex and become Maryland’s next U.S. Senator.

Former state Del. Ana Sol Gutiérrez, D-Montgomery, left, listens to U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th, right during a Hispanic Heritage Month event Trone's campaign hosted in Prince George's County's Hyattsville, Maryland on Oct. 15, 2023.

“I have always been able to count on David Trone,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a five-sentence statement released by Trone’s campaign. “I am proud to endorse my colleague in his race for statewide office.”

The statement, which came in a Dec. 18 release, was followed by similar statements of endorsement from House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

In a five-sentence statement of his own, Trone said he was “honored to have the support” of the legislators.

Trone is seeking the seat of longtime Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, who is not running for reelection. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat backed by the state’s other U.S. Senator, Chris Van Hollen, is also seeking the seat in the state’s May 14 primary election.

Alsobrooks changes campaign team, adds former state party chair

The months before the 2024 primary election in Maryland can now be counted on one hand, but the number of changes Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made to her campaign team in her bid for United States Senate would require two.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a forum held by Eastern Shore Democrats in Cambridge, Md., on Nov. 3, 2023. Alsobrooks won the straw poll that followed the forum.

A new campaign manager, two senior advisors, a digital director, a state political director, and a state organizing director have been brought into the fold, as announced by the Alsobrooks campaign in a Dec. 19 news release.

One of the senior advisors named in the release is Yvette Lewis, who finished a second nearly four-year stint as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party earlier this year.

Sheila O’Connell, who served as campaign manager for Van Hollen for Senate in 2016 during that open-seat election, is named in the release as Alsobrooks’ campaign manager and replaces Dave Chase, who held that title previously. Other changes include David Sloan as senior advisor, Rachel Winfield as digital director, Jordan Hinds as state political director and Nick Meier as state organizing director.

In a statement, Alsobrooks expressed her gratitude to Chase and her excitement to “meet Marylanders where they are” as the May 14 primary election approaches.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Trone gets endorsements, Alsobrooks makes staff changes