Political realities may dilute GOP opposition to mail-in voting amid coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers have so far blocked attempts to prepare for massive mail-in balloting in the presidential election. But Democrats think that resistance is likely to fade as they realize that the coronavirus will keep their own voters from the polls this fall.

“Their reticence will get diminished to some extent when they do realize that some of the people who may not be able to vote or afraid to vote are not necessarily all Democrats,” said Joe Trippi, a veteran Democratic political consultant.

“Right now, they might see New York and not be all that worried about it: ‘Let New York deal with its ballots.’ But there are a lot of their voters in Florida who might not vote, who might not be willing to go to the polls. A lot of Democrats too,” Trippi told Yahoo News.

“I think both sides should find some common ground and figure this out. Forget about the politics. In a worst case scenario … the people who might be afraid of voting — or might be sick and can’t vote — is not a group of people with one party or another,” he said.

But so far, Republican lawmakers in Congress have shown no desire to partner with Democrats to mandate that all states be prepared for a fall election conducted mostly through mail-in ballots.

Democrats proposed $4 billion to help states get ready for a mail-in election this fall, as part of the rescue package signed into law last week. But Republicans agreed to only $400 million of that.

Meanwhile, a growing number of states that have yet to hold primary elections are quickly moving to increase their mail-in ballot capacity, or in some cases eliminating in-person voting altogether.

A voter drops ballots for the March 3 Super Tuesday primary into a mobile voting mail box in Laguna Woods, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The Kansas Democratic Party on Monday shifted its May 2 primary to an all-mail election, joining several other states in doing so, including Maryland, which is led by a Republican governor, Larry Hogan.

The Democratic parties in Kansas, Hawaii and Wyoming, responding to encouragement by the Democratic National Committee, had already planned to mail ballots to all Democratic voters ahead of their party primaries and caucuses.

It’s that kind of advance planning that will be needed for the fall elections. No one really knows what life in America will be like months from now, and how the coronavirus pandemic will affect public life at that point.

“I think we need to be prepared … because we don’t know what the health situation will be in the fall,” said Megan Lewis, co-founder and executive director of Voting Rights Lab, a group that looks to expand voting access.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

The Voting Rights Lab website states it even more bluntly: “Our election system is unprepared for the current pandemic. The only way to ensure the continued functioning of our democracy and the safety of our citizens is for every state to provide every American with access to a mail ballot. Yet in order for large-scale absentee voting to be secure and effective by November, election officials must begin working to adapt state election systems now.”

And in some cases, state officials are moving this direction. Georgia is controlled by Republicans, but they have decided to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot.

In Wisconsin, however, Republicans in the state legislature have resisted calls from Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to send mail-in ballots to every voter.