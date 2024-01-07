Political strategists discuss U.S. Senate race, possible budget deficit, former President Trump on ballot
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Inside California Politics) — Republican political strategist Rob Stutzman and Democratic political strategist Ed Emerson joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the state of the U.S. Senate race, the task ahead for Governor Gavin Newsom amid another possible budget deficit, and former President Donald Trump appearing on the California Primary ballot.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.