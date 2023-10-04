Political woes in Ottawa County sink to local level as Grand Haven considers energy future

GRAND HAVEN — The board of commissioners isn't the only political tale of woe in Ottawa County. Fifteen minutes north of the board's meeting room in West Olive, a war is being waged over the heart of the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power.

In November, city voters will decide whether or not to dissolve the elected BLP and transition the utility into a new city department overseen by city council through its manager.

The vote comes amid allegations the utility misused public funds to defeat the ballot amendment and a recent whistleblower complaint claiming illegal activity — plus contentious infighting between the BLP’s own directors and with the city — resulting in an independent investigation that puts the future of energy management in question.

But how did we get here?

History lesson

Power generation and management in Grand Haven was historically controlled by the city, until a charter amendment was approved by voters in 1959 to establish a separately elected board of directors.

At the time, the city operated a diesel generation plant on Harbor Avenue, and was constructing a coal-burning power plant on Harbor Island, which opened in 1960.

"There was significant interest in having an independent elected board overseeing energy generation to ensure revenues from the utility were used to reinvest back into it," said Field Reichardt, city resident and organizer of the Board of Light and Power Charter Change, the group leading the current charter amendment proposal.

“At the time, Grand Haven was one of the largest diesel fuel generators in the Midwest, if not the country,” Reichardt said.

The diesel plant, built in 1930, had seven diesel-fired engines producing 18 megawatts of energy at its peak. After the coal-fired J.B. Sims Plant opened in 1983, the diesel plant transitioned to providing backup power.

The city then signed agreements to sell the electricity it generated to nearby municipalities, including the city of Ferrysburg and parts of Spring Lake Township, Grand Haven Township and Robinson Township.

By the late 1990s, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency began fining coal-fired power plants in the Midwest and Southeast, claiming they'd illegally released massive amounts of air pollutants.

The Sims plant wasn't among those cited, but it was clear coal burning was becoming obsolete. By the late 2010s, several West Michigan plants had either closed or scheduled to close, including the James DeYoung Plant in Holland (2017), and the B.C. Cobb Steam Plant in Muskegon (2016); both have since been demolished. The J.H. Campbell Plant in Port Sheldon Township is slated for closure in 2025.

In 2017, Grand Haven announced the coal plant would close in 2020, and the GHBLP Board of Directors began to consider the future.

In 2018, Grand Haven City Council approved a resolution asking the BLP to include local power generation in those plans, according to reporting by The Grand Haven Tribune.

In 2021, the GHBLP spent approximately $1 million developing plans.

The first concept presented to the public was a 36-megawatt natural gas-fired “peaking plant,” which would've provided electricity when market costs rose, in addition to heating the city’s downtown snowmelt system.

But the plan was dashed when a study of Harbor Island’s infrastructure revealed not only would the plant generate only half of what the 72-megawatt coal-fired plant produced, but gas lines wouldn't support a plant that size — and it would cost $100 million.

GHBLP revised the plan to include a 12.5-megawatt gas-fired plant as part of a $50 million plan, but citizens became concerned that a lot of effort — and money — was forcing a plan that didn’t make sense long-term.

“There are really big, unanswered questions, including the question about the environmental clean-up and future use of Harbor Island,” Reichardt said during a forum in August 2021. “At least there's more time to look at some of these issues.”

The Sims Plant was demolished in 2021, but coal ash remains buried there, which contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic. Without proper management, the contaminants can pollute waterways, groundwater, drinking water and the air, according to the EPA.

The historic diesel plant also closed in 2020 and the building has since been sold to developers, according to The Grand Haven Tribune.

Further complications came with the discovery of PFAS contamination at the site, plus the presence of cyanide and arsenic, both byproducts of coal ash. PFAS are manmade chemicals used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1940s.

The news prompted significant public pushback to abandon development plans in favor of prioritizing cleanup.

“We have a thousand city residents asking for a pause,” GHBLP candidate Andrea Hendrick said in July 2021. “When people say they don’t want this, that's a reason to pause. If the citizens don’t want a plan (that) you're pitching, you should probably stop and figure out what they don’t want from this plan.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy launched an investigation into the contamination, and Grand Haven City Council delayed approval of the plan; it was withdrawn later the same year.

Infighting begins

Hendrick was among a new crop of directors elected to the GHBLP in November 2021 — but it didn't go the way she planned.

Hendrick, an urban planner and GIS analyst who previously served on the city’s planning commission, said she was inspired to run because she felt there was a lack of transparency on the board.

“I wanted the public to have a say in future energy decisions in Grand Haven,” she said. “And that wasn't possible by just talking to our current trustees. There were no two-way conversations. So, I ran on transparency and good governance.”

What she discovered after her election, she says, was far from workable.

“I was met with a lack of transparency and mansplaining of what good governance was,” she said.

Despite being on the board of directors, which oversees about 40 employees — down from about 72 when the Sims Plant was still in operation — Hendrick said she was denied access to pertinent documents.

After requesting contact information for GHBLP Manager Dave Walters on multiple occasions, Hendrick claims she was forced to file a Freedom of Information Act request to access the information she needed to perform her elected duties.

“It was January by the time I got it, so it was two months of asking,” she said.

That gatekeeping continued for months, Hendrick said, as she requested additional information and documents and never received them.

“They actually at some point were like, ‘Andrea, please stop filing FOIAs,’ and I'm like, ‘Yeah, when you give me information.’”

When asked why Hendrick wasn’t provided the documents she requested, GHBLP Board Chair Michael Westbrook told The Sentinel there's "a clear and long-standing process to request and receive documents.”

“Board members are required to use appropriate channels to request information,” he said. “Director Hendrick was bypassing the board’s process outlined in established bylaws. The options are to either work collaboratively with the board to change the bylaws or use the appropriate procedures.”

Westbrook did not elaborate on how Hendrick was bypassing the bylaws.

In February 2022, Hendrick said, relations became even more tense when she halted a meeting over concerns the board was in violation of the Open Meetings Act. The meeting was supposed to be a government training session.

“They were talking about a resolution to build on the island, and they were trying to get information on, ‘If city council did this to us, how could we respond?’” Hendrick said. “Once they started talking about that and deliberating, trying to figure out ways they could respond, I realized we were in a closed session … that wasn't noticed.”

According to Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, a public body can go into closed session for a variety of reasons, including collective bargaining negotiations or to discuss legal matters with an attorney.

However, that body must first give notice to constituents for an open meeting they can attend, then take a vote to go into closed session.

Hendrick said her actions didn’t win her any favor on the board. She claims she was asked by a GHBLP human resources employee to turn over personal text messages on the day of the ill-fated meeting. Then came FOIA requests for her emails.

In March, the majority of the five-member board sought to hire an outside law firm, pointing to upcoming labor negotiations with the employee union.

Hendrick said there was more to it.

“That's when they started monitoring me for conduct,” she said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ryan Cummins, elected in 2019, said he felt the GHBLP’s request for outside representation was too broad.

“(They) ended up passing this resolution basically saying, ‘Hey, we want to use Varnum for electric utility matters.’ Well, everything that our Board of Light and Power does is an electric utility matter,” Cummins told The Sentinel.

“The concern was they were going to use this ... to use the law firm for anything, for any purpose,” he said. “And the concern around that time was they'd used the Varnum Law Firm to look into (Hendrick) and her conduct.

“And so I remember raising with our city manager and city attorney at the time that I had concerns that he's using this attorney for personal reasons — that's really a misuse of attorneys and potentially misuse of public dollars."

Ron Bultje, city attorney, said the city's concerns were mounting.

“BLP previously used Varnum for negotiating certain electrical contracts, while using the city attorney for municipal matters," Bultje wrote in a July 2022 email to council. "However, Varnum has directly advised me that, during that time, (Walters) would lean on Varnum to perform municipal work for the BLP, so the BLP could avoid contacting the city attorney.

“In the recent past, that practice of the BLP resulted in the city attorney being bypassed and the board conducting a meeting that violated the Open Meetings Act, to the embarrassment of all involved.”

Westbrook told The Sentinel via email the GHBLP “has used Varnum for over 25 years to conduct the legal affairs of the electric utility." He added it was "never an issue until three members of Grand Haven City Council, who are actively trying to dissolve the BLP, started insisting the electric rate payers pay for all or some of the contamination from the former city dump.”

On Aug. 3, 2022, the GHBLP approved another request to send to council — this time to enter into an “intergovernmental agreement” with a lengthy list of demands. Part of the agreement? If the city didn’t approve the request to appoint Varnum as special utility council, the GHBLP would refuse to pay the $16.5 million it had budgeted for environmental cleanup on Harbor Island.

Council voted down the request on Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, others were becoming concerned about the conduct of board members toward Hendrick. On Aug. 23, a resident filed a complaint with the Grand Haven Human Relations Commission over what she perceived as discriminating conduct toward Hendrick at the Aug. 3 meeting.

“They are using intimidation, ridicule and mockery, which interferes with workplace performance,” Elizabeth Pell wrote in her complaint. “I am sure you will agree to the egregious treatment of Director Hendrick.”

Pell said, during the meeting, Hendrick “was repeatedly asked to not speak or ask questions pertaining to a proposed resolution while other directors were freely allowed to speak.”

As the HRC conducted an investigation, it was “met with opposition from BLP staff to a request for information” and videos of previous meetings the HRC wanted to review were no longer posted.

A staff member claimed the videos were removed because the BLP "only had so much space on YouTube."

“YouTube does not place limits on the number of videos that can be uploaded,” the HRC wrote in a December report. "If that were true, however, and the BLP staff were trying to ‘free up space,’ as they claimed, it stands to reason they would have removed older videos first; but older videos were left."

The HRC concluded that, although it could not confirm any laws were broken, there were serious concerns to address.

“We find that, while we cannot prove discrimination based upon sex or gender, there is an atmosphere of distrust and disrespect at the Board of Light and Power that is clearly interfering with its ability to do the vital work for which the citizens of Grand Haven elected (them),” the report said.

“Furthermore, there is discord and disdain between administrative staff and directors that is also an impediment to the best interests of the city.”

The HRC recommended the GHBLP hire an independent mediation firm to improve “respect for each other in words and actions,” and “develop a culture characterized by collaboration and civil discourse.

Westbrook wrote via email that “recent political developments and interpersonal disputes may have certainly created the impression of a distraction from the vital work of the BLP, but the majority of the board and every one of our employees continue to be laser-focused on providing nation-leading service to our customers.”

The GHBLP did not pursue the HRC's recommendation.

Charter amendment proposed

By April 2023, many residents were concerned the current GHBLP board structure wasn’t working.

A new grassroots organization, the Board of Light and Power Charter Change Coalition, announced in April its intention to have a charter amendment placed on the November ballot. If passed, the amendment would dissolve the GHBLP and transition the utility into a city department.

The BLPCCC became the successor of an earlier group called The Grand Haven Energy Organization, which in 2021 played a role in stopping the GHBLP from constructing the peaking plant on Harbor Island, according to The Tribune.

Reichardt said the amendment doesn't target anyone on the utility's board or management staff, but would resolve “the dissonance between Grand Haven City Council and the Board of Light and Power” that “does not seem to improve.”

The GHBLP was surprised by the proposal.

“The purpose of this elected board is to grant voters direct control over their electric utility with accountability and responsibility for ensuring highly reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity,” BLP Operations and Power Supply Manager Erik Booth told The Tribune in April.

“We are eager to learn more about why these folks are interested in taking this unusual step of removing elected representation and placing the electric utility under the management of the city manager."

As the pro-charter group collected the required 571 signatures — 5 percent of the city’s registered voters — the GHBLP was making its own moves in anticipation.

In June, the GHBLP approved hiring Detroit-based public relations firm Truscott Rossman for a six-month contract of $7,650 per month. Coupled with an ongoing contract with a Holland-based PR firm — Boileau and Co. — the GHBLP is on track to spend $87,900 on communications and marketing services in 2023.

That concerned Hendrick.

“I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ It doesn't come up at the board meetings on ... how we're going to use it. … I voted no to all of this,” she said.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Tribune, the GHBLP said Truscott Rossman was hired to design a campaign plan and to place “key earned media stories” to get the utility's message in front of voters. The firm was also hired to develop and implement “an organic and paid” digital campaign and coordinate a direct mail campaign.

Allegations fly

In their race to fight the amendment, some community members believe the GHBLP may have violated campaign finance laws by using utility customer funds to pay for rebuttal, a claim the GHBLP has denied.

Although the Michigan Campaign Finance Act prevents public bodies and their employees from using taxpayer dollars to endorse views in elections or campaigns, it does allow them to share “factual information” on issues relevant to the function of the body.

What counts as “factual information,” however, can be difficult to pin down. It doesn't include words of express advocacy and should be backed by objective evidence.

As of publication time, there were at least two complaints filed with the Michigan Secretary of State Office against the GHBLP. One alleges the board “used public funds or resources for campaign purposes” and “used public funds to distribute misinformation” via mailers and advertisements that contain “non-factual information,” according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Sentinel.

The other alleges Walters violated the MCFA by overstepping the informative role during a board meeting Sept. 28 and “using a public office space, funds, and property for campaign purposes.”

Westbrook says that's not true.

“The board has never used public dollars to advocate on any ballot question,” he wrote in an email to The Sentinel. “Our communications team, including staff and consultants, works together to be transparent and accountable to our customers.”

The state did not respond to an email inquiry asking if additional complaints had been filed.

The pro-charter group, however, believes wrongdoing is occurring.

The group sent a cease-and-desist letter dated Sept. 26 to board leadership, saying the utility violated the MCFA, citing an opinion written by Bultje in August that argued Truscott Rossman's communications plan was problematic.

“There are statements made in the proposed communications plan that, if they are repeated to the public in a campaign to inform voters about the proposed charter amendment, would at best be questionable in terms of legality,” Bultje wrote.

In an additional opinion sent Aug. 26, Bultje advised the board a presentation created by Booth, the operations and power supply manager,​​ “crossed the line at various points.”

That presentation is still live at ghblp.org.

“It was, at times, not a presentation intended to educate voters, but it, at times, became a presentation intended to advocate the way voters will respond to the proposed charter amendment regarding the BLP,” Bultje wrote to Walters and Westbrook via email.

Whistleblower complaint

As council grappled with forging a working relationship with the GHBLP, the biggest revelation came.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Grand Haven City Council released an agenda for a Monday, Sept. 18, meeting. On that agenda was a resolution authorizing the city to approve special legal counsel to conduct an independent investigation in response to a whistleblower complaint against the GHBLP.

The whistleblower, who has not been publicly identified, contacted Bultje through their personal attorney, handing over a cache of approximately 200,000 emails that allegedly support the whistleblower's case and show:

a coordinated attempt to destroy documents to circumvent a Freedom of Information Act request

repeated false and misleading statements to employees regarding the proposed charter amendment

an attempt to avoid compliance with the requirements of the Open Meetings Act

pressuring employees to sign a letter to contribute funds and distribute door signs, all opposed to the charter amendment — potentially in violation of state law

Sarah Riley-Howard, of Grand Rapids-based law firm Pinsky Smith, is representing the whistleblower. Howard is also representing Adeline Hambley in her lawsuit against the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

Howard said her client felt an obligation to come forward.

"My client decided the only right thing to do was to bring what he knew to the BLP's lawyer," Howard said. "He did so at personal risk to his job and working environment. We are looking forward to the findings of the special investigator."

At a subsequent city council meeting, contentious debate ensued between Mayor Pro Tem Cummins and Councilwoman Karen Lowe, who put the resolution authorizing the investigation on the agenda, and term-limited Mayor Catherine McNally and Councilman Michael Fritz.

Walters and Westbrook gave public comment during the meeting, arguing the utility should conduct the investigation without city interference.

Walters claimed he made an initial “whistleblower complaint” against Hendrick in June 2023 regarding a “breach to my employment agreement and other related concerns” and argued he'd “been waiting 19 months” for a response to his complaint.

But when The Sentinel requested documentation of the complaint, Westbrook provided only a copy of Walters’ public comments Sept. 18, with no specific allegations of wrongdoing by Hendrick or any other board member.

“The general manager’s longstanding whistleblower complaint was filed appropriately and was in the process of being investigated confidentially as appropriate,” Westbrook told The Sentinel via email Sept. 30. “However, since it was made public by the whistleblower, it's included in its entirety for your review. The board can only say the allegations are substantial and currently being investigated.”

Walters did not respond to The Sentinel’s request for comment. GHBLP board members Gerry Witherell and Todd Crum did not respond to The Sentinel’s requests for comment.

John Whetston, director of public affairs for Truscott Rossman, contacted The Sentinel on Sept. 30 via email to say: “It’s apparent you’ve heard only one side of the story. Mike’s answers should help provide a fuller picture of what is happening in Grand Haven.”

Whetstone described the charter amendment as “a disruptive approach by some people on the political fringes who are doing significant harm to an organization that has been serving people well for many decades and without controversy.”

Walters alleged a FOIA request for Hendrick’s personal and public communications mentioning his name wasn't answered within 22 business days. Under state statute, a public body must respond within five days of a FOIA request, but has the option to extend that response time an additional 10 business days with notice. That applies only to a response approving or denying the request, not a deadline for the actual documentation — a frequent criticism of Michigan’s “Sunshine Laws”.

Cummins and Lowe defended their decision to work with Bultje to prepare the resolution authorizing an investigation, saying transparency and responsiveness were paramount to the integrity of the inquiry process.

“These were very uncomfortable allegations to be put forth,” Lowe said. “It’s unfortunate that we are in the position to make a decision. … Inaction is not really a way to re-establish public trust.”

She said the complaint could potentially implicate GHBLP board members and staff, making an independent investigation more appropriate.

After waiving attorney-client privilege from a closed meeting Sept. 5, Bultje told council the whistleblower’s attorney approached him and provided thousands of documents that indicated an investigation was warranted.

“The council has been criticized for, sort of, picking at the Board of Light and Power, but really it’s been others that have brought things forth,” Cummins said. “And now we have new allegations that, if true, are in violation of civil and criminal laws."

The resolution was approved 3-2, with Councilman Kevin McLaughlin joining Cummins and Lowe. McNally and Fritz dissented. The vote authorized City Manager Ashley Latsch to recommend a firm.

Grand Rapids-based attorney Brad Glazier, who has represented whistleblowers throughout his legal career, said there are several items investigators look for when such a complaint is made.

“I'm looking for the elements of what needs to be proven in court, which is, first of all, that the employee reported to a public agency something that that employee felt was illegal,” Glazier said. “Then the second thing that I look for is whether or not there was some adverse action taken against the employee, which typically means being fired, could mean a demotion, but typically, the employee was fired, and then whether there is evidence to tie the termination to the whistleblowing activity.”

Glazier said it’s important for the investigating body to have ample time and resources to ensure the result is thorough and conclusive.

“Anytime you hire an investigator, you want to give that person the resources and time necessary to investigate all of the individuals that are alleged to be part of the the illegal activity or the whistleblowing,” he said. “And so often, it does take some time to get those interviews completed, and then the investigator also has to prepare a report. And so it can take … certainly weeks, in rare cases, months.”

During a GHBLP meeting Sept. 28, Walters said the claim alleging criminal conduct shouldn’t have been made public. He also said the GHBLP made a claim through the insurance authority to seek independent legal counsel — for what, exactly, is not known.

When Hendrick attempted to ask for details, she was interrupted by Westbrook.

“We also have our own whistleblower investigation on our end,” Westbrook said. “We kept it confidential. We didn’t engage in political theater and create a resolution. That’s an active investigation.”

Westbrook said he felt the GHBLP’s course of action was “in the best interest of the public,” given the concerns about the personal emails of a "current mayoral candidate" — Hendrick has been campaigning for the mayoral post all summer.

At the same meeting, the GHBLP approved fees estimated around $5,000 for Bultje to sift through Hendrick’s personal emails as part of Walters’ request.

GHBLP board member Kurt Knoth said Walters’ request was a “fishing expedition,” to which Walters took exception.

“I’m disturbed by the comment on the fishing expedition, as my employer,” Walters told Knoth.

The utility agreed to waive the fees — though Hendrick abstained and left the room for the discussion and vote. After the vote, two public commenters called the board out for unprofessional conduct.

“You have to grow up and move on with things,” said city resident Mike Starr.

“You let him cause this," said Dave Barnosky, a progressive activist from Port Sheldon, regarding Walters.

The future of Harbor Island

What's perhaps lost in the ongoing saga at the GHBLP? An ongoing effort by state environmental authorities to address pollution on Harbor Island.

Prior to becoming the site of the Sims Plant, the property was used as a logging site, then as the city dump beginning in the 1930s — long before environmental regulations were on the books in the 1970s.

Of particular concern to EGLE are lagoon pools that helped the plant manage coal ash byproduct at the site.

“So basically, our rules, in a very condensed summary, is that if the lagoons used to manage coal ash caused groundwater contamination, those lagoons would need to close within 180 days of that discovery,” said Kent Walters, a geologist in the Materials Management Division of the EGLE, of no relation to the GHBLP manager.

EGLE issued a notice of contamination to the GHBLP in July 2019.

“We informed them there's groundwater contamination at those lagoons, and we informed them they would need to be closed down,” Kent Walters said.

But that never happened, according to EGLE documents.

In correspondence that spans the next four years, the local utility and state went back and forth — as the GHBLP submitted either incorrect documentation or plans that didn’t comply with state and federal law.

“EGLE continues to be eager to move this site toward proper closure; however, GHBLP continues to propose strategies that do not meet its state or federal obligations,” the agency wrote to Dave Walters on Dec. 9, 2021.

“EGLE is willing to set up a meeting with GHBLP to discuss next steps for either closure by removal or closure in place; however, EGLE is not willing to meet to discuss the proposal in GHBLP’s Nov. 5, 2021, letter because on its face, the proposal seeks to ignore important requirements."

In 2022, EGLE informed the city and utility it was proposing an administrative consent order to ensure compliance. In essence, the consent order contains terms both parties have agreed to, in order to avoid a formal legal proceeding.

“Be advised that failure to respond to this enforcement notice, or to timely and adequately resolve or address the violations cited, may result in withdrawal of this settlement offer and may subject GHBLP to further enforcement proceedings including, but not limited to, the assessment of additional civil fines, the cost of surveillance and enforcement, and referral of the matter to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for commencement of civil litigation,” EGLE wrote to Dave Walters on March 22, 2022.

As of publication, the GHBLP has not signed the order.

In September, Cummins said the GHBLP "refused" to sign the order.

Meanwhile, meetings dubbed under the banner “Renew Harbor Island” have taken place over the summer, with senior management and leadership at GHBLP invited to the table. As of publication, they haven’t attended.

Kent Walters said contamination from various uses at the site have made for complex remediation plans. The state anticipates the development of a report to present council and the GHBLP by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the charter amendment will appear on the November ballot. To read the full language, visit blpccc.org.

— Sarah Leach is executive editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at sarah.leach@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @SentinelLeach.

