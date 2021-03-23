Politically correct? Bond market steers clear of judgment calls

  • FILE PHOTO: A Vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
  • FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration
  • FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh
  • FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul
1 / 4

Politically correct? Bond market steers clear of judgment calls

FILE PHOTO: A Vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Jessop, Tom Arnold and Karin Strohecker
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Jessop, Tom Arnold and Karin Strohecker

LONDON (Reuters) - When Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in 2018, London-based hedge fund manager Dominic Armstrong bet investors would be turned off and the kingdom's debt would take a beating.

His fund Horatius Capital made a bet worth millions of dollars through credit default swaps - or insurance against sovereign default - that Saudi bonds would be hit.

But investors largely stuck with Saudi debt.

When the United States declassified an intelligence report last month that said de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, Armstrong again thought investors would act.

"I was expecting to see investors very quietly vote with their feet," Armstrong told Reuters. "People merely holding their nose was not enough. But I think the mood has changed. What will now follow is the actions to back that up."

He's still waiting, though.

In fact, demand for Saudi euro-denominated bonds was so strong last month that investors paid to lend the kingdom money.

Riyadh rejected the U.S. report as false, while the crown prince has denied involvement in Khashoggi's killing. Saudi Arabia is nonetheless the focus of criticism from campaign groups and some Western politicians over its record on human rights and civil liberties.

Yet the world's largest oil exporter, which has issued about $80 billion in international bonds since 2016, has an A-minus credit rating and pays higher yields than similarly rated peers, making it hard for investors to stay away.

For all the hype and billions of dollars globally pouring into investing based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, it is a niche play in the sovereign bond market.

Some investors say that taking a principled stand on sovereign debt, and financially penalising countries for their record on issues such as human rights could prove counter-productive by constraining modernisation.

"Emerging market debt is full of trade-offs, and taking a Western lens on that sometimes is relatively difficult as they are on a different scale of the development," said Marcin Adamczyk, head of emerging market debt at NN Investment Partners, which manages 300 billion euros ($358 billion).

Adamczyk did not change his holdings of Saudi debt in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. report's publication.

Some of the biggest names in ESG investing, including BlackRock Inc, PIMCO and Ashmore, held a total of nearly $1 billion of Saudi debt, based on the latest data for 2020. They declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the impact of the Khashoggi report.

A Saudi finance ministry spokesman told Reuters that the kingdom was "going through significant transformation which provides multiple opportunities for investors around the world".

"Investors are still expressing strong interest in Saudi Arabia as witnessed by the recent issue of the Eurobond at negative interest, of which many asset managers have placed Saudi debt issuances in their ESG funds," he said.

He added Saudi was developing regulations and legislation to improve ease of doing business, increase transparency and support its commitment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals as part of its push to improve ESG.

BOND MARKET LAGGARDS

Sovereign debt is part of a fixed-income universe that is a laggard in the ESG game.

ESG fixed income funds operating across the $130 trillion debt market have just under $300 billion under management; by contrast ESG funds across the $88 trillion global equity realm command nearly $1 trillion, Morningstar data shows.

China, a large A+ rated sovereign market that pays 3% yields, is another country where increasing Western investment in sovereign debt is seemingly at odds with European and U.S. criticism over alleged human rights abuses, which are denied by Beijing.

Foreign investors hold more than 2 trillion yuan worth of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) for the first time, with holdings standing at a record 2.06 trillion yuan ($318.7 billion) at the end of February. That was a 3.1% rise over the previous month, the slowest rate of growth since last June.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In a survey last month of dedicated emerging market investors, JPMorgan analysts found that while most agreed that engaging with the issuer was a critical principle to any ESG strategy, more than half of those surveyed had failed to do so with respective state debt management offices.

Still, some investors said it is possible to take a stand. A group of fund managers, for example, have in recent months warned Brazil's government they will divest their investments unless it halts the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo acknowledged this month that there was illegal deforestation occurring, but said his government was combating it, and that it was open to international cooperation on sustainable investment in the Amazon.

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said in December that the government had deployed the military to fight deforestation and that further measures were planned, adding that it had to work within tight budget constraints.

On the other hand, realism prevails for investors; the United States is one of the world's biggest polluters and withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement during the Trump administration but it is also the world's largest issuer of debt, making it difficult for fixed income funds to avoid.

'REALMS OF GEOPOLITICS'

Adding to the complex picture, some investors say the "S" and "G" factors of ESG are far tougher to measure and act upon in sovereign bonds than in corporate bonds or shares.

Some investors also say that focusing on social and governance considerations would heavily favour richer countries, which tend to get a higher ranking than poorer countries because of stronger markers on political stability, educational standards, poverty rates and their labour market.

"In terms of risk assessment, the environmental side is sort of the easy part," said Eric Ollom, head of emerging market corporate debt strategy at Citi. "The other parts – Social and Governance – get tricky."

"The Social would be political freedom, and press freedom and social welfare," he added. "These issues get more difficult to measure and they also cross into the realms of geopolitics."

Fund managers apply their own weights for working out a country's ESG score but also factor in the assessment of others. The JPMorgan ESG fixed index, for example, uses the scoring of Sustainalytics for part of its assessment.

Sustainalytics ranks Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy which restricts religious, sexual and some other freedoms, 159 out of 172 countries on its ESG scorecard. It had already factored in the 2018 Khashoggi killing, which it lists as an example of "State Repression", before the release of the U.S. report.

European asset manager Candriam does not have Saudi Arabia in its 882-million-euro sustainable emerging markets fund, which mainly focuses on the environment, because of the kingdom's carbon footprint.

But it told Reuters that even significant improvements on the environmental front would not change its stance because the country scores in the second percentile on the Human Rights and Civil Liberties component of the fund's analysis, even lower than its greenhouse gas emissions score.

GRAPHIC: Saudi CDS and oil - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/oakverkwkpr/Saudi%20CDS%20and%20oil.PNG

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Gwladys Fouche, Essi Lehto, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Colm Fulton, Davide Barbuscia and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Jason Neely, Carmel Crimmins and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue

    The BBC said Monday that a journalist from its Burmese-language service was released by authorities in Myanmar but gave no details, as protesters in the Southeast Asian nation continued their broad civil disobedience movement against last month’s military coup. The journalist, Aung Thura, was detained on March 19 by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents while reporting outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.

  • Oil Slides Below $61 With Near-Term Demand Concerns in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in Asian trading on concerns about the near-term demand outlook amid the uneven recovery from the pandemic.Futures in New York slipped 1.1% to trade below $61 a barrel after two days of gains. Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly in India and threatening the economy’s recovery from a rare recession, while in Southeast Asia, demand has hit a plateau and is unlikely to reach pre-virus levels until the end of the year or later. Some European nations are extending or reimposing lockdowns, and in the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged a pause on reopening.The prompt timespread for global benchmark Brent crude, meanwhile, is near the narrowest backwardation in about two months. The bullish structure is rapidly approaching a bearish contango, a signal of oversupply.While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the U.S. unleashes significant stimulus. OPEC+ members are continuing to put a floor under prices through a series of output cuts, with the group scheduled to meet next week to determine production policy for May.“There is now no chance that OPEC+ adjusts its production cuts lower next week,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific “I had expected a pullback to cull the speculators, just not this deep. In the short-term, I am expecting oil to range with a bias to the downside.”The prompt timespread for Brent was 8 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 67 cents at the start of the month.U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, probably expanded by 1.2 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be a fifth weekly increase, the longest run of gains since May. Inventories have ballooned after the cold snap last month shut several refineries, some of which are still attempting to restart. Industry figures are due later Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen Could Be a Big Contender for Tesla in a Year, Says Deutsche Bank

    With a new target for electric vehicles of 1 million this year, the majority of which will be BEV, the German automobile maker should come “very close to Tesla’s BEV sales,” said a team of analysts led by Tim Rokossa. “Moreover, with the global rollout of the ID.4 we see a good chance that VW could surpass Tesla’s BEV sales as soon as next year, which should increase the credit given to its EV strategy,” said Rokossa.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Dollar, Treasuries Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday as Treasuries and the dollar edged higher, with traders monitoring some setbacks in the fight against the pandemic and braced for U.S. auctions that will test demand for bonds.Equity indexes slipped across the region, and China’s CSI 300 neared its year-to-date low. U.S. equity futures retreated following an overnight rally on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq 100 outperform the S&P 500, aided by a drop in long-term borrowing costs. European contracts pointed lower after Germany said it would impose a hard lockdown over Easter.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield subsided further from the highest in about 14 months amid hopes of improved demand in this week’s heavy round of sales. The offerings include a seven-year note, a maturity that fared poorly in last month’s auction, sending benchmark yields sharply higher.Oil prices slid and the dollar rose. New Zealand’s currency tumbled after the government took steps to rein in surging property prices, cooling speculation about central bank rate hikes. In Turkey, a drop in the main stock index triggered a circuit breaker.The stabilization in bond yields provided some relief for investors fretting that heavy U.S. spending on an economic recovery could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. The Biden administration is considering a multitrillion-dollar economic plan to follow the stimulus package signed earlier this month.Encouraging economic data shouldn’t distract from the progress still to be made, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized in prepared remarks for her Congressional testimony on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve will continue to support the U.S. economy for as long as it takes, Chairman Jerome Powell noted in a speech for his accompanying appearance.“Risk assets can live with higher yields during the recovery stage,” just not an inflationary spike, said Dwyfor Evans, State Street Global Markets’ head of Asia-Pacific macro strategy. “We’re not there yet, so this is still really the beginning of this reflationary stage in terms of the business cycle -- that’s what’s driving equities at the moment.”Germany faces a hard lockdown over the Easter holiday, as officials seek to reverse the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. The move come amid signs that progress against the pandemic is stalling as global deaths and cases creep higher.Traders will be monitoring Microsoft Corp., after people familiar with the matter said it’s in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion.These are some key events to watch this week:Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.3% as of 7 a.m. in London. The index rose 0.7% Monday.Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4% after the index gained 1.7%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.9%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.1% lower.South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 1%.China’s CSI 300 dropped 0.9%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5%.CurrenciesThe yen edged up 0.2% to 108.69 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1928.The New Zealand dollar fell 1.2% to 70.74 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped three basis points to 1.66%.Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.73%.CommoditiesGold was at $1,738 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $60.92 a barrel.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • ‘Kraken’ Trump lawyer tells court no reasonable person would listen to her in bid to get billion-dollar Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell moves to dismiss Dominion defamation suit

    Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who spread baseless claims of election fraud, moved Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against her.What she's saying: Powell argues in her motion that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShe claims that Dominion conducted a "well-orchestrated public relations campaign to save their business" and that allegations against her are "sparse."Her legal team also requested that the case be moved from D.C. to Texas if it isn't tossed out.The big picture: Dominion sued Powell for $1.3 billion in January over her conspiracy theories, one of which alleged without evidence that Dominion was part of a massive international communist plot to rig the election. Over 4,000 lawyers have signed an open letter calling on "bar disciplinary authorities" to investigate Powell's behavior.Read the full motion, via BuzzFeed News: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion had secret ties to Venezuala and rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

    The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China.

  • Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3

    Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine have been given worldwide, including in China. China has approved its use in adults but it has not yet been used in children, because their immune systems may respond differently to the vaccine.

  • Some 'American Idol' fans are furious that Kellyanne Conway appeared on the show with her daughter Claudia

    The teenaged Claudia has publicly sparred with her mother, Kellyanne, and accused her of abuse. The two appeared chummy on "Idol."

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Sinovac: CoronaVac vaccine effective in children

    Sinovac said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17. The results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects, said Geng Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, at a press conference. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine has been given worldwide, including in China.

  • China: 3,000-year-old gold mask sparks online memes

    The recently-discovered artefact has triggered a photo-editing frenzy on Chinese social media.

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.