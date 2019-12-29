Politicians and celebrities spoke out after the New York machete attack that shook the Jewish community to its core

ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Five people were stabbed in a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday.

Several people were gathered there when an attacker entered the home carrying a machete described by a witness as "the size of a broomstick."

In light of the incident in Monsey, New York, political leaders and celebrities reacted and offered words of support to the Jewish community amid recent anti-Semitic attacks.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said in a tweet on Saturday night that five patients, one of whom was the son of Rabbi Rottenberg, had been transported to local hospitals. The New York Police Department announced that a suspect was arrested in Harlem and was turned over to officials in Rockland County, New York, where Monsey is located, according to the New York Times.

In light of the stabbing that shook the Jewish community to its core during Hanukkah, as well as several other anti-Semitic incidents that have shocked the nation and world in recent months and years, here's how political leaders and celebrities reacted with words of support to the Jewish community.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to "not allow this to become the new normal."

"Horrific. So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now. I've spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith," the mayor wrote on Saturday night.

De Blasio added: "We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We'll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park."

New York governor Andrew Cuomo called the attack "an act of domestic terrorism that sought to incite hate and generate fear."

"I am directing State Police to increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across New York State. Last night's attack in Monsey was an act of domestic terrorism that sought to incite hate and generate fear. We will not tolerate it," Cuomo wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

He added in a separate tweet: "I do not tolerate this. We must call this what it is: Domestic terrorism & our laws must treat it that way."

President Donald Trump tweeted: "We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism."