Politico: EU to announce Ukraine membership talks in December

The EU is preparing to open membership talks with Ukraine, with a formal announcement expected as early as December, Politico reported on Oct. 3, citing three diplomats familiar with the matter.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022 and was granted candidate status in June last year.

The European Commission is expected soon to issue its evaluation of Ukraine's progress toward accession and potentially recommend the start of the membership talks.

According to Politico's sources, the EU's executive arm will publish its "progress report" in November and will make it "very hard for member states not to say let's open negotiations" for Ukraine.

"The political push around that will just be too big for individual member states to resist. The working assumption is indeed that by December, the European Council will decide to open negotiations," one of the diplomatic sources told the news outlet.

Another source said that the announcement will represent only a political agreement, with a legal decision expected to be made by early 2024.

As part of the accession process, Kyiv was presented with seven criteria it needs to fulfill in order to begin the membership talks. Ukrainian officials said that two of them – legislative reforms in the judiciary and the media sphere – have been fulfilled, adding that the work on other areas is ongoing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented that Ukraine has made great strides toward EU membership since June last year, but "hard work" still lies ahead.

When asked how far Ukraine came in fulfilling all the seven criteria, an EU official told Politico that progress has been encouraging and only the area concerning national minorities seemed problematic in the short term.

