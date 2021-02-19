Politico finds Ted Cruz's Cancun scandal 'refreshingly normal'

Brendan Morrow
Was the controversy surrounding Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) Cancun trip actually a refreshing return to normalcy — and a sign that the "age of political scandal" is back in full force?

The authors of Politico's Playbook argued as much after the senator faced heavy criticism for flying to Cancun with his family this week while Texans suffered widespread water and power outages. Images of Cruz traveling to Cancun dominated social media, prompting the senator to express regret over his decision. In the end, there was "something refreshingly normal" about the whole thing, as it was a "kind of throwback to an era when politicians could be embarrassed," Politico's Friday Playbook said.

"The Trump years were dominated by one figure defined by his inability to be shamed and supporters defined by their unwillingness to be outraged by his behavior," the Playbook authors explained. "A lot of observers wondered if the age of political scandal was dead — if partisans on both sides were so defined by hatred of their rival political tribe that they would let their own leaders get away with just about anything."

Then came Cruz's Cancun trip, which generated such widespread outrage that the senator, who returned to Texas, acknowledged Thursday "it was obviously a mistake" and said "in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it." So what did we learn? According to Politico, Cruz "proved that the capacity for embarrassment still exists in American politics."

The Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge
Workers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • Beto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.

    Beto O'Rourke is back is the spotlight as Texas continues to face a statewide crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Texans remain without power Thursday morning as millions more deal with burst pipes and other consequences of unprecedented winter weather. O'Rourke, the former 2020 Democratic presidential and 2018 Texas Senate candidate, has been making the TV rounds to call out the Republicans who've shifted the blame for the power shortages — and is organizing to check in on senior citizens throughout it all. On Wednesday night, O'Rourke announced he and volunteers had made more than 150,000 wellness calls to seniors throughout the state. And in an interview with CNN, he called out Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have inaccurately placed most of the blame for the power failures on Texas' renewable energy sources. "There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years." Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke dismisses Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that renewable energy is responsible for power shortages during the winter storm in Texas. pic.twitter.com/vGg2LukFK5 — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2021 O'Rourke also addressed last month's attack on the Capitol when speaking to MSNBC on Thursday morning. The U.S. needs to "hold those responsible accountable," including "the junior senator from the state of Texas, who I understand is vacationing in Cancun right now while people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent." A GOP source confirmed to Fox News that photos of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family boarding a plane Wednesday night "speak for themselves." More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • Rick Perry says Texans will endure blackouts 'to keep the government out of their business'

    Former Texas governor says winter weather crisis should not be used as an opportunity for Democrats to advance energy policies ‘Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,’ Rick Perry was quoted saying. Photograph: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Rick Perry, the former Texas governor who became Donald Trump’s energy secretary, has said that Texans would willingly endure longer periods of sub-freezing temperatures if it stymied Democrats’ energy policy and efforts to combat the climate crisis. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry was quoted saying in a blogpost published Wednesday on the website of the Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy. The blogpost had asserted that those “watching on the left may see the situation in Texas as an opportunity to expand their top-down, radical proposals. Two phrases come to mind: don’t mess with Texas, and don’t let a crisis go to waste”. Perry’s comments come as millions of Texas are struggling with a brutal winter storm, which created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. Frigid temperatures and snow have covered most of the central US this week, resulting in at least two dozen deaths, but Texas in particular has reeled because most of its power is on a state-run grid that has repeatedly been described as mismanaged. Residents of the Lone Star state are lining up at grocery stores that are running out of food. Pipes have burst because of the cold, leaving residents without water to drink or prepare food. Many are scrambling to find shelter in buildings with electricity. Multiple municipalities have instituted “boil water” orders, as power outages have impacted water treatment facilities. Meanwhile, many Texans slammed authorities for their handling of the crisis. The severe winter storm has, among some Republicans, been used to open up a new culture war around the expansion of renewable energy, which is a stated priority of the Biden administration in order to address the climate crisis. Perry was among the many Republicans who falsely claimed that frozen wind turbines spurred the mass electricity shutdowns. In reality, the utility system’s failure to prepare for perils presented by cold temperatures – such as frozen natural gas pipes – had a significantly larger role in this crisis. Renewable energy sources such as wind did see failures; these lapses contributed to 13% of Texas’ power outages, while generating approximately 25% of the state’s winter energy. But sources such as coal, gas and nuclear power ceded nearly twice as many gigawatts of power due to the low temperatures. Nonetheless Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, voiced anti-wind sentiments similar to Perry’s. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” the Republican governor told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis … It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.” Abbott’s attack contradicts the operators of the Texas grid, which is overwhelmingly run on gas and oil, who have confirmed the plunging temperatures caused gas plants to seize up at the same time as a huge spike in demand for heating. Nevertheless, images of ice-covered wind turbines, taken in Sweden in 2014, were shared widely among conservatives on social media as proof of the frailty of clean energy. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman behind the Green New Deal platform, said that Abbott was “blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures” while the renewable energy industry also hit back. “It is disgraceful to see the longtime antagonists of clean power engaging in a politically opportunistic charade misleading Americans,” said Heather Zichal, the chief executive of the American Clean Power lobby group. Oliver Milman contributed to this report.

